Anurag Kashyap unhappy with Obsession getting more shows than Bandar, Main Vaapas Aaunga: 'If we don't prioritise our…'

Anurag Kashyap, who directed Bandar and has received acclaim for it, is not happy with the current situation at all. Taking to his Instagram stories, he penned down his thoughts about how Obsession, the runaway Hollywood hit, continues to be prioritised for the best show timings, while films made back home struggle for it. It seems that he is in Bengaluru currently.

There are currently as many as 14 films fighting for breathing space at the Indian box office. Apart from the latest releases- Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga , Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Heer Sara, Disclosure Day, Governor and Backrooms, last week's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bandar and Masters of the Universe too continue to be screened.

He wrote, “I totally understand that everyone wants to see OBSESSION, but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing then o don't understand how will we grow. Last week it was with BANDAR, this week with MAIN VAPIS AUNGA, SING GHEETAM and GOVERNER. We have one morning show of MVA and may be another in some cinemas and same with GOVERNER and no show of SING GHEETAM in Bengaluru. While OBSEASION IS IN 6-7 shows.”

Bandar, in the last week, has earned to the tune of ₹4 crores. The story revolves around a down and out actor-musician, who is accused of rape by a girl, even as he continues to claim their encounters were consensual. Obsession, meanwhile is a horror film about a boy wishing that his crush loves him more than anything in this world, and things taking a creepy turn as it comes true. It has so far been on a hit run, earning more than ₹60 crores in India alone.