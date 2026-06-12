Imtiaz Ali explains Diljit Dosanjh's absence from Main Vaapas Aaunga promotions: 'Not important'

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga released in theatres worldwide on Friday. Though the film stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, only Imtiaz and Vedang seem to be promoting the film in full swing. In a recent interaction, the filmmaker addressed Diljit's absence from the film's promotions and media interactions. Imtiaz Ali shared the reason behind Diljit Dosanjh's absence from Main Vaapas Aaunga promotions. (Instagram)

Imtiaz on Diljit skipping Main Vaapas Aaunga promotions Speaking to India Today, Imtiaz was asked about the trend of stars like Shah Rukh Khan avoiding media interactions to promote their projects and instead taking to their social media channels to publicise their films.

Talking about this trend and why Diljit has also remained largely absent from Main Vaapas Aaunga promotions, Imtiaz said, "I can’t represent the whole film industry on this one, but for us, Diljit is not here because he’s doing shows abroad, Sharvari is not there because she is shooting abroad. When we got a release date, we knew this is going to happen in fact when we were taking the dates from Diljit to shoot for this film, we knew that he is going to perform at concerts when we will be releasing this film. But at that point of time, what was more important was the casting of the film rather than the actor's ability to promote. We don’t have the strategy of not doing promotions or interactions, and I don’t know which is a better or a worse strategy. We do this because we are habituated to do this. We have made a film and we want it to reach across."

When asked if actors are avoiding media interactions to stay away from controversies, Imtiaz responded, "No, I don’t think so. It might just hinge on whether it might be effective or not. If somebody is not doing promotions, they must be thinking that it is not important and will not help the prospect of the film."