Main Vaapas Aaunga review: Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah turn memory and longing into cinema that can't be missed

Main Vaapas Aaunga

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari

Rating: 3.5 stars At this point, too many Hindi films look like they were run through the same Instagram filter: so ultra-smooth and polished, it barely resembles the real world. It leaves the film without any personality. The question arises: has Imtiaz Ali succumbed to it too? Main Vaapas Aaunga unfolds a touching narrative of love and memory.

Thankfully, not. In fact, Main Vaapas Aaunga serves as a reminder that before anything else, filmmakers need to learn from him how to visualise a film that actually looks like cinema. Shoutout to cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca too.

What is the story of Main Vaapas Aaunga? The story revolves around a 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Sargodha in Pakistan. As his memory begins to fade, his grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) returns from England to be by his side. As Ishar drifts in and out of recollection, fragments of his pre-Partition life start resurfacing, allowing Nirvair to piece together a buried past. Something is preventing Ishar from finding peace in his final days. What that is, forms the crux.

The Partition of India remains the largest mass migration in human history. For many of us, the horrific images exist as photographs in history textbooks. But what about the generation that actually lived through it? Those forced to leave behind their homes, loved ones? More importantly, the grief and scars they carried for the rest of their lives? Main Vaapas Aaunga doesn't just revisit it all; it attempts to understand the human cost that lingered long after the borders were drawn.

There's a certain skill to Imtiaz's filmmaking. When skill is honed to this degree, it begins to resemble magic, and that's precisely what one feels while watching his work. At my screening, another critic audibly gasped when the censor certificate flashed the runtime: "166 minutes?!" But Imtiaz has an uncanny ability to make you invest in his characters. Before you realise it, the minutes have slipped by, replaced by an emotional investment that's more compelling than the clock.