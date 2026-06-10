Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman collab for special song dedicated to refugees, will play during Main Vaapas Aaunga end credits

The makers of Main Vaapas Aaunga on Wednesday dropped a special version of the song Kya Kamaal Hai, which pays a tribute to refugees around the world forced to leave their homes. Diljit Dosanjh on the poster of the song.

The video, featuring the movie's lead star Diljit Dosanjh, will play during end credits of the film, which is set to be released in theatres on Friday.

The video is an ode to the lives of displaced people, acknowledging their pain and loss while celebrating their resilience and the spirit of humanity that keeps them going, a press release said.

Dosanjh, who is currently on his AURA Tour, specially took time out to shoot the video as a tribute to the spirit of the film.

Kya Kamaal Hai brings together Dosanjh, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil. "'If I had a choice between death and leaving my home, I would have gladly chosen death. Unfortunately, I did not have such a choice.' This is a quote from an anonymous refugee in the video," Ali said in a statement.