Odisha KG-to-PG free edu subject to 75% attendance, professional courses exempted
The fee waiver would apply only to eligible regular courses in state universities, government colleges and private aided colleges
The Odisha government has said its Gyanodaya scheme for free education from kindergarten (KG) to postgraduate (PG) level will be subject to a minimum 75% classroom attendance, excluding professional courses, private institutions, and self-financing programmes.
State higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said no student would be deprived of quality education because of financial constraints, but beneficiaries would have to meet eligibility conditions. Students are required to maintain at least 75% attendance, even as the requirement may be relaxed up to a minimum of 65% in exceptional cases.
Suraj, who released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the scheme on Tuesday, said the fee waiver would apply only to eligible regular courses in state universities, government colleges and private aided colleges. Professional and technical courses, teacher education programmes, self-financing courses, private unaided institutions, correspondence programmes, and courses run under the Public-Private Partnership model have been excluded.
Under the scheme, the government will reimburse institutions for admission-related charges, including enrolment and re-enrolment fees, as well as fees collected towards the library, identity cards, semester charges, college development, etc. Students will continue to pay examination and hostel fees.
Students who have paid admission fees during the first round of admissions will receive refunds directly into the bank accounts from which the payments were made. Those wishing to change their bank account details will be allowed to do so before the refund is processed.
The government will reimburse institutions in instalments during each academic year, with 10% released after admission, followed by 15%, and the remaining amount in three equal instalments of 25% each.
The SOP bars state universities, government colleges, and private aided colleges from revising fees for regular courses covered under the Gyanodaya scheme. Institutions seeking any fee revision in exceptional circumstances must obtain approval from the Fee Regulation Committee.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More