Google adds AI Inbox and Help me write to Gmail: Here is how they work

Google recently released a bunch of new Gemini powered AI features for Gmail. A few notable features from this update are AI Inbox, AI Overview and Help me write. Out of these features, Help me write is one of the most exciting as it lets you instantly create a draft email using a prompt right in the editor window. These features are free to use and are available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, as well as Google Workspace users. Gmail gets new Gemini powered AI features. (Google) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

AI Overview: Gemini can now answer questions about your emails The AI Overview feature is perfect for people like me who always forget to mark important emails, and now they are buried under newer ones. Now, you can just ask Gemini in Gmail any question about that email, and it will find it for you while giving you an overview of the conversation in that email thread.

AI Inbox: AI will help organise your inbox AI Inbox summarises your whole inbox with a single click. You don't need to open each email. It automatically reads and summarises all the unread emails you receive when you start your day, so you don't have to waste time reading through each and every one.

It is a separate page in Gmail and only appears when you click the AI Inbox option in the left pane, keeping your main inbox clutter free. This feature will be really helpful for Workspace accounts.

Help me write This feature is self explanatory. You get a Gemini powered writing feature that quickly drafts an email right in the editor window. There is no need to switch to other tabs to use Gemini to get help writing an email. Since the Help me write feature is already available for eligible accounts, here is a quick guide on how to use it.

Open Gmail and click the Compose button to start writing a new email.

Click the Help me write option to bring up the Gemini prompt bar.

Enter your prompt, including the style and tone for the draft. It will create a draft instantly in the editor.

Now, you can easily fill in your details and hit Send. Please note that the Help me write feature will only appear on supported Gmail accounts.