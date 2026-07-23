Saanvie Tallwar alleges Karan Kundrra kissed her without consent, slapped her: 'He abused me and my family'

Actor Saanvie Tallwar has accused Karan Kundrra of kissing her without her consent and slapping her while they were working on the television show Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. She claimed the incident was eventually resolved after producer Ektaa Kapoor intervened, apologised on Karan's behalf and supported her. Karan Kundrra and Saanvie Tallwar in a still from the show Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum.

'Karan kissed me and I slapped him' Recalling the incident during an interview with Filmibeat, Saanvie said, "There was a scene in which he had to kiss me and I had to slap him, but the director hadn't clapped action, even before that he kissed me and I slapped him. How can you touch me without my permission. He didn't react at that time, but then he came back in sometime and slapped me hard. There is difference between the intensity in a girl and a man's slap. I fell on the floor and then he abused me and my family. Nobody supported me. Later Ektaa ma'am apologised on Karan's behalf and supported me. She managed to make things easy."

She further claimed that following the incident, the director of the show was replaced.

'They started making things difficult for me' During the conversation, Saanvie said she usually maintains her distance from her co-stars and crew members on set, and she did the same while working with Karan. According to her, both Karan and the show's director disliked her reserved nature. She further claimed that she felt Karan was interested in her and decided to inform his then-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar.

She said, "A girl actually understands what kind of gaze and vibe the boy is doing. We had a common friend, so I decided to convey it to Anusha Dandekar who was Karan's girlfriend back then that Karan was interested in me. But after that, she kept coming to set and monitoring. Soon after, they started making things difficult for me and the whole environment turned toxic."

Saanvie further alleged that a few months after the first incident, Karan once again made her feel uncomfortable while filming a romantic scene. According to her, the director deliberately did not call "cut" during the shot. She claimed that after she raised the issue, that director was also replaced. According to the actor, two directors were replaced during the show's run.

Despite the incidents, Saanvie said that looking back, she does not harbour any ill feelings towards Karan despite the uncomfortable experiences she claims to have faced.

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum premiered in 2015 The show starred Karan Kundrra and Saanvie Tallwar in the lead roles. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.