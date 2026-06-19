Karan Kundrra defends seeking parents’ approval before proposing to Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Kardashians ke ghar paida hue?’

Actor Karan Kundrra recently came under fire on social media after it came to light that he sought his parents’ approval before proposing to his long-time girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Some social media users mocked him for seeking his family's approval. Now, Karan has responded to the criticism and defended his decision. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently got engaged.

Karan Kundrra hits back at trolls Recently, Karan joined Siddharth Kannan for a video on his YouTube channel, where he spoke about his relationship with Tejasswi and defended his decision to consult his family before proposing to Tejasswi.

"Agar aap parents se nahi puchoge, agar aap apne bhaiyon se nahi puchoge, to kisse puchoge? (If not parents and siblings, who will you even consult)." Karan wondered.

He added that involving family in major life decisions should not be seen as a negative thing. The actor firmly pushed back against those who felt he should have made the choice on his own, expressing disappointment over the criticism. Karan said it is a shame that some people think its okay not to involve parents in important decisions.

"Kisi aur ke aane se aap apne parents ke position nahi bhul jaoge (you will not forget your parents if someone enters your life)," he said.

The actor argued that parents remain an integral part of a person's life, regardless of age, and insisted that seeking their advice should not be mistaken for a lack of independence.

Karan also took a dig at social media users who disagreed with his approach. Karan said, "Jo log mereko comment kar rahe hain na ki you should not talk to your parents, bhai kon si duniya mein paida hue ho? Hindustan mein paida hue ho ki kahi Kardashians ke ghar paida hue ho tumlog? (People keep telling me that I shouldn't consult my parents before making a decision. But what world are they living in? Were they born and raised in India, or in the Kardashians' household?)”

He clarified that Tejasswi herself had no issue with him discussing the proposal with his family. According to him, the criticism largely came from anonymous social media users rather than anyone directly connected to the couple.

More about Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating since 2021. Karan and Tejasswi participated in Salman Khan's reality television show Bigg Boss 15. Their friendship on the show turned into love, and they became one of the most talked-about couples on the show, with fans calling them TejRan. Even after the show, the two have remained together.

Recently, fans got a glimpse into their relationship in the reality show Desi Bling. In the Netflix show, they had their share of fights and dramatic moments, sparking breakup rumours online. However, Karan put all speculation to rest after proposing to Tejasswi in a dreamy setup in Dubai in the last episode.

The actor went down on one knee and presented Tejasswi with a massive diamond ring before asking for her hand in marriage in Punjabi. “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?” he asked. The Naagin actor was visibly overwhelmed by the surprise proposal. With tears in her eyes, she said, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop.” They have not yet announced when they plan to get married.