Anusha Dandekar reacts after internet links her ‘thanking god’ post to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's proposal

On Friday, Anusha took to Instagram and shared a post that read, “Omg. Clearly you don’t know, especially articles! When I talk about something specific, I say so. If I’m thanking God for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me for your own assumption! Unreal! And for all the cute DMs, I saw them all & I agree. Now everyone can assume what you wrote to me. Love yooou.”

Television actor Karan Kundrra recently proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on the reality show Desi Bling after dating for four years. Videos and photos from the proposal soon surfaced online. Hours later, Karan’s ex-girlfriend and model Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic post about “thanking God”. Many social media users believed it was her reaction to Karan and Tejasswi’s engagement. Anusha has now clarified the matter.

Earlier, after Tejasswi and Karan’s proposal video from Desi Bling surfaced online, Anusha had shared another post that read, “I’m thanking God!!! #iykyk.” Even though she did not name anyone, the timing of the post led many online users to assume she was referring to her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

About Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's relationship Before Tejasswi, Karan was in a relationship with Anusha for three-and-a-half years before the couple parted ways in 2020. They also hosted Love School together from 2016 to 2019, where they helped couples work through their relationship issues.

In 2021, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Anusha was asked to share the “direct reason” behind their breakup. She replied, “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness… and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That’s it.” In the past, she has also suggested that Karan cheated on and lied to her, allegations that he has denied. Karan, in an interview with a leading daily, laughed off the cheating allegations but refused to reveal details about what went wrong “out of respect for the relationship”.

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship Karan and Tejasswi met on Bigg Boss 15, which premiered in October 2021. They fell in love during their stint on the show and continued dating after it ended. The couple later admitted that they were in a live-in relationship, and fans have long been waiting for them to tie the knot. On Desi Bling, Karan proposed to Tejasswi by going down on one knee with a diamond ring in his hand. The dreamy proposal left fans gushing online.

Karan and Tejasswi are also currently participating in Laughter Chefs season 3. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show also stars Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Arjun Bijlani, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek and Ankita Lokhande in key roles. The show is available to stream on JioHotstar.