Tejasswi Prakash defends Karan Kundrra amid rumours of him cheating on Anusha Dandekar: 'We all have our pasts'

Television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating for over four years now, since their romance began on Bigg Boss 15. The duo recently participated in another reality show, Dubai Bling, where Tejasswi addressed constant speculation surrounding their wedding and also spoke about rumours of Karan cheating on his ex-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar. Tejasswi Prakash reacts to cheating rumours linked to Karan Kundrra's past relationship. (Photo: Instagram)

Tejasswi Prakash on Karan Kundrra cheating on his ex girlfriend Apart from Karan and Tejasswi, Dubai Bling also stars couples such as Satish Sanpal and Tabinda Sanpal, along with Rizwan Sajan, Adel Sajan, Dyuti Parruck, Pamela Serena, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, Janvee Gaur, Sana Sajan and Iryna Kinakh. During an interaction with the group, one question that repeatedly came up for Tejasswi and Karan was about their marriage.

Reacting to it, Tejasswi said, “I have a boyfriend, but it is not necessary that I get married. I mean, of course, it affects me. I do think about whether it is time for us to get married. I don’t even know if I’m getting engaged. I feel like we have been living together, we are spending time together, and it has been so smooth. I am not clingy, I don’t want to be.”

Later, when asked about cheating allegations that surfaced online after linked to Karan’s past relationship, Tejasswi defended Karan and said, “We all have our pasts. Somebody’s past is out there in public. Whether he cheated or not, again, we don’t know, because he has told me. He thought, ‘I don’t care if the world knows, you need to know the real thing.’”

Anusha and Karan dated for three-and-a-half years before breaking up in 2020. Last year, Anusha reflected on her past relationships and revealed how her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her. Without naming Karan, Anusha said on a podcast, “The most incredible experience I had with dating apps was when I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, I got my boyfriend the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. It was the most he had ever been paid for a campaign in his life. And he used the dating app to talk to and meet girls while we were doing the campaign together.”

She added, “We were supposed to be the faces of the campaign together, but he was using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later, when I discovered he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic).”

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship Interestingly, after over four years together, Karan finally proposed to Tejasswi on Dubai Bling. The dreamy proposal saw Karan go down on one knee and express how Tejasswi had brought out the best in him. He proposed with a giant diamond ring, and clips and photos from the moment have since gone viral on social media.

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, Anusha took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note that read, “I am thanking God. #Iykyk.” The internet believes it was her reaction to Karan proposing to Tejasswi.