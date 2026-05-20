‘Thanking God’: Did Anusha Dandekar react to ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra proposing to Tejasswi Prakash? Reddit thinks so

In the latest episode of Desi Bling season 1, Karan proposed to Tejasswi with a giant diamond ring, leaving her in tears. Fans flooded social media with clips of the proposal and pictures from the moment. Soon after the photos and videos surfaced online, Anusha took to Instagram and wrote, “I am thanking God. #iykyk.”

Television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash recently surprised fans when Karan proposed to Tejasswi on the reality show Desi Bling. Fans had been waiting for this moment for a long time. Apart from fans, Karan’s ex-girlfriend and model Anusha Dandekar also appears to have reacted to their proposal.

While she did not mention anyone directly, Reddit users speculated that it was her response to Karan and Tejasswi getting engaged. One Reddit user wrote, “You may not like the couple, but for you to literally do this on their day is so low.” Another wrote, “Why is she seriously so obsessed with Karan?” Another comment read, “Anusha needs to move on. Holding onto the same bitterness for that long is just exhausting to watch.”

Karan and Anusha were together for three-and-a-half years before parting ways in 2020. From 2016 to 2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, where they helped couples overcome their differences. In 2021, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Anusha was asked to give a “direct reason” for the break-up, to which she replied, “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness...and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That’s it.” In the past, she has suggested that Karan cheated on her and lied to her, allegations that he has denied.

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s proposal Karan and Tejasswi fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. Their chemistry impressed fans so much that supporters began calling them “TejRan”. The couple continued dating even after the show and gradually became fan favourites.

During the proposal, Karan went down on one knee and told Tejasswi, “Jab hum mile the, toh bahut kuch hua tha… Jab hum bahar aaye, sab ne kaha tha ki yeh toh 2 hafte nahi tikenge. Kisi ne kaha tha main fake hu; kisi ne kaha tu fake hai (When we met, a lot had happened… And when we came out, everyone said that this relationship wouldn’t even last two weeks. Some said I was fake; others said you were fake). It’s been four years; we’ve seen everything, and we’ve been through everything.”

He added, “‘Imperfectly perfect love story’, yeh tune hi term diya tha (you gave this term). Every year that I spent with you, it has changed the meaning of love for me. I never thought I would ever fall in love or commit. I want to thank you for bringing out the man in me, the man who has the guts to say, ‘This is it. It’s now and forever.’”