Fans think Tejasswi Prakash's birthday post for BF Karan Kundrra is a ‘savage reply’ to his ex Anusha Dandekar

Recently, Anusha Dandekar claimed that she was cheated on by her ex-boyfriend during a dating app promotion, leading the internet to speculate that she was referring to Karan Kundrra. While Karan did hit back at Anusha’s remarks, his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, has now also taken a jibe at her. Tejasswi Prakash takes a dig at Karan Kundrra's ex girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

On Thursday, Tejasswi took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend Karan a happy birthday. The actress shared some unseen, goofy pictures and videos with Karan, flaunting their romance and bond on social media. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Tejasswi’s caption. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “The only right swipe he does now 🤣🤣🤣 To the man of my dreams, happy birthday @kkundrra.” Karan replied to her post, commenting, “Didi ko kyon toda 🤣😘🔥.”

Fans were quick to react to Tejasswi’s sly dig at Anusha. One user commented, “Ufff, your caption!” Another wrote, “Caption 😂🔥👏 IYKYK.” A third said, “Caption!!! No @anushadandekar hurt here.” Another added, “Broooo, that was rude. Do it again!” One more fan remarked, “This is savage, bro!”

What Anusha Dandekar had said

Earlier, on her YouTube channel Unverified — The Podcast, Anusha took an indirect swipe at Karan without naming him. She said, “The most incredible experience I had with dating apps was when I was signed to do campaigns for one. At the time, my boyfriend was also brought on board for the same campaign — the highest-paying one of his career. But he used the dating app to talk to and meet other girls while we were doing the campaign together. We were supposed to be the faces of the brand, yet he was using it to meet women, which I discovered much later — along with the fact that he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic).”

Later, Karan took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note, part of which read, “At 4 in the morning, as I lay alone in bed, consumed by utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these ‘smash the patriarchy’ women, with connections to big Bollywood families and intoxicated with power, get away with systemic harassment, mental badgering, and degrading persecution. Why!??”

He further expressed how such blind items can break one’s spirit and undermine their confidence. However, the actor later deleted the post.

About Karan Kundrra’s relationship

Karan is currently dating Tejasswi Prakash, whom he met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The two fell in love inside the house and have continued their relationship ever since. Although there have been rumours about their wedding, the couple have clarified that they are currently focused on their careers.

Before Tejasswi, Karan dated Anusha Dandekar. The two were together for three and a half years before parting ways in 2020. From 2016 to 2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, where they helped couples overcome their relationship issues.