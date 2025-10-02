Karan Kundrra responds to ex Anusha Dandekar’s indirect cheating comment: ‘Cruel elite women can say anything’

Anusha Dandekar recently reignited controversy by taking an indirect dig at her ex Karan Kundrra, hinting that he cheated on her and was “sleeping with all of Mumbai” when they were in a relationship. Stirring the drama further, Karan hit back at the accusations, questioning why “these cruel elite women with connections to big Bollywood families get away with systemic harassment, and mental badgering." Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up in 2020.

Karan hits back at Anusha

Karan took to his Instagram account to share a note about the cheating allegations levied against him by his former girlfriend, Anusha, without naming her. However, he later deleted the post. The same has surfaced on various social media handles, including Reddit.

In his now deleted post, Karan wrote, “87 articles in three hours and for what?? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys & girls of our country?? Is this entertainment for you?? It's unfortunate that today these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded and men like me have no where to go, we come from small cities work extremely hard, persevere away from our loved ones and NO one supports till the spark is sucked out of you, your vibrant personality becomes a reminiscence of the past and you end up as a 'justice for.. hashtag.”

The actor also wondered why there are no consequences for people who put out blind items.

“At 4 in the morning as I lay alone in my bed, consumed with utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these 'smash the patriarchy' women with connections to big Bollywood families intoxicated till their eyelids in power, get away with systemic harassment, mental badgering, degrading persecution, why!??,” Karan asked.

He continued, “They break you with these 'blind items', creep into your confidence and step by step fracture your strength! Now I'm beginning to understand why even the most seemingly successful, strong, bright men end up taking their lives in this country, coz there is no accountability, no consequences that these woke women have to face.”

What did Anusha say in her podcast

On her YouTube channel Unverified — The Podcast, Anusha took an indirect dig at Karan.

Without naming Karan, Anusha said, “Most incredible experience I had with dating apps was, I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together."

Anusha mentioned that she felt betrayed after she got to know about her former boyfriend’s infidelity. She added, “Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic)."

While she has not mentioned the name of Karan, people connected the dots as she was once a brand ambassador for the dating app Bumble while dating Karan, and he, too, was part of the deal.

More about Karan and Anusha’s relationship

Karan and Anusha were together for three and a half years before they broke up in 2020. From 2016-2019, they co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School, in which they helped couples overcome their differences.

In 2021, Anusha, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, was asked to give a ‘direct reason’ for her break-up. “Please, just want to know the direct reason for your break-up if you can tell it?!” one fan asked Anusha, to which she replied, “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness...and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me. That’s it.” In the past, she has suggested that Karan cheated on her and lied to her, an allegation that he has denied.

However, Karan, in an interview with a leading daily, laughed off allegations of cheating on Anusha. At the moment, Karan is dating actor Tejasswi Prakash.