Is Karan Kundrra on dating app Bumble despite being in relationship with Tejasswi Prakash? Actor responds

A screenshot has emerged on social media showing what appears to be Karan Kundrra’s profile on the dating app Bumble, sparking speculation among fans as he is dating Tejasswi Prakash. Now, Karan has addressed the buzz, dismissing it with a laugh. Karan Kundrra has been dating Tejasswi Prakash for the past four years.

Bumble screenshot go viral

Recently, a screenshot emerged on social media which showed what appears to be Karan’s profile on the dating app Bumble. The picture was widely shared across social media, including Reddit.

The image showed the actor in a beige t-shirt and jeans, with his age listed as 40. The screenshot rapidly gained traction online, with many users discussing it, given Karan's current relationship with Tejasswi, whom he met during Bigg Boss 15.

The viral screenshot.

When we reached out to him to check on the buzz, Karan laughed it off, responding to us via text, “LOL yes that screenshot comes up every 6-7 months.”

“(It has) been happening for 4-5 years… nothing new,” he added.

Talking about the screenshot further, Karan shared, “Apparently I’m in Kalyan lol. While I’m chilling with my dad and sisters in Punjab.. tbh i don’t even know where Kalyan is properly.”

It is interesting to note that Karan was connected to Bumble in the past. He was once a brand ambassador for the app while dating ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

About the couple

Tejasswi and Karan first met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show. They went through their ups and downs on the show but are now dating. Their parents have also approved of their relationship during their appearances on the show. Among fans, they are popularly known as TejRan.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi spoke about the constant buzz around their breakup. Tejasswi said, “I know our fans keep themselves entertained. And that's fine. I'm okay with that. We find it funny. We actually laugh at it”.

Asked her if they are planning to get married anytime soon, Tejasswi says, “No, that's not the plan”.