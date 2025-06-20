Tejasswi Prakash on working with boyfriend Karan Kundrra: ‘We are just too expensive’

Actor Tejasswi Prakash wants people to focus on her work and passion for acting, but she is not bothered by the extra scrutiny on her personal life, especially her relationship with Karan Kundrra. And when break-up reports surface, the couple simply laughs them off. Also read: Karan Kundrra remembers first meeting with Tejasswi Prakash’s parents: ‘They are very sweet and simple’ Tejasswi Prakash was recently in Delhi for an event. (Instagram)

On her work life

Tejasswi recently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and has already begun working on a new fiction project. Prior to the reality show, she was seen in Naagin 6. According to her, the shift between fiction and non-fiction projects is just a coincidence.

“It is right that my work graph has turned out to alternate between fiction and non-fiction. But it was never planned like that. But I feel like that it is a good way of going about it,” says Tejasswi.

“I love it when people like me for the person I am. And it is a lot better when they actually have a sense of the fact that I'm just not a celebrity whom they like. I'm also an artist, and I don't ever want people to forget that. I actually want people to remember me for my art and my love for acting,” adds the actor, who recently walked the ramp in Delhi as part of the hair show by Godrej Professional while unveiling The Surreal Collection.

On focus on her personal life

Apart from her work, Tejasswi often makes headlines for her relationship with Karan, with fans even coining the term 'Tejran' for the couple. The Tejasswi-Karan romance keeps the media buzzing with varying reports: some days there are reports around them planning to get married, some days it is about them uniting for a project, and some days reports state that they have parted ways.

“I know that there is a lot of focus on my personal life... But I don’t think the entire focus is just on that.... We do get a lot of love together, but Karan is also independently doing his projects, and I am also doing mine independently. I don't think that it has affected us in terms of work,” says the actor, who met Karan on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show.

"In fact, I feel people crave to see us together. But we are just too expensive (together),” she quips.

Ask her about the constant buzz around their breakup, Tejasswi shares, “I know our fans keep themselves entertained. And that's fine. I'm okay with that. We find it funny. We actually laugh at it”.

Ask her if they are planning to get married anytime soon, Tejasswi says, “No, that's not the plan”.

What’s next for her?

While Tejasswi has started work on her next project, she is not in a position to share anything about it. But the prep mode is already on.

“Honestly, the goal that I am working towards right now is losing some weight for my next project. That's literally the only thing I am working towards. When it comes to work, I want to focus on acting as well. But we can’t really decide what’s next for us as we do whatever's offered next. It's pretty much that,” she ends.