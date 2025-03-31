Karan Kundrra remembers first meeting with Tejasswi Prakash’s parents: ‘They are very sweet and simple’

Actor Karan Kundrra fondly reminisced his first encounter with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash's parents, revealing her mother gave him her seal of approval in the first meeting itself. Also read: Karan Kundrra has the perfect response to breakup rumours with Tejasswi Prakash Tejasswi and Karan first met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show.

Karan Kundrra remembers first meeting with Tejasswi's parents

Recently, Karan appeared on Bharti Singh’s podcast, where he spoke about Tejasswi. He also revisited his first meeting with her parents.

Looking back at meeting her parents, Karan said, “I sat with her parents for 30 minutes, after which her mom said, ‘You can take my daughter with you now.’ They are very sweet and simple people, even Tejasswi is very normal and down to earth. She is often very bossy, but her best quality is that she doesn’t get suppressed. You cannot dominate her. If I cannot explain to her the logic behind something, it won’t work. She is very street smart that way”.

He also praised Tejasswi for working very hard. However, he feels Tejasswi is quite misunderstood. Karan said, “People think she doesn’t respect others, but it’s not like that. She doesn’t value how rich you are or your stature, she gets impressed by people’s work. I have also eventually learned a lot about her personality. Her perception of life is different. She doesn’t have too many friends. She will become close to you only if she vibes with you. And only then will she exercise authority over you. Sometimes she just says some things, but that is because she knows what is her right in my life. But seeing her get possessive of me, people misunderstand her. She is like that with just me, so you have to be understanding to understand her.”

About the couple

Tejasswi and Karan first met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love on the show. They went through their ups and downs on the show but are now dating. Their parents have also approved of their relationship during their appearances on the show. Among fans, they are popularly known as TejRan.