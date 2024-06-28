Karan Kundrra has the perfect response to breakup rumours with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra is in no mood to entertain baseless rumours about breaking up with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. In a new statement given to The Times of India, Karan dismissed the rumours by saying that it just bouts of ‘imagination.’ What's more? Karan and Tejasswi also shared a bunch of new pictures from their London vacation. (Also read: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shut down breakup rumours with vacation pics) Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently in London.

What Karan said

Karan put all the buzz to rest in his short and succinct statement, in which he said, “This is imagination at its peak.”

In addition, the report also quoted a source which said, “Karan and Tejasswi are used to such rumours. They haven’t parted ways. They are focused on their respective work and want each other to succeed individually in their professional careers. They have never hidden their relationship, so they don't care about these speculations. They are currently holidaying in London while rumours of their breakup are doing the rounds.”

More details

Karan and Tejasswi took to Instagram to share a joint post to give naysayers a reply with their latest holiday pictures. The caption read, “Karan: I click her the best (wink emoticon) Or Tejasswi: love is feeling known (heart emoticon) Select your favourite caption.”

Karan and Tejasswi first met when they were housemates in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi won the show in 2022, and after the show got over, they have remained together. This is not the first time that the couple have faced rumours of breakup.

On the work front, Karan was last seen in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar. He will soon be seen in the web series Love Adhura with Erica Fernandes. Meanwhile, Tejasswi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and on Chef Ranveer Brar’s Family Table.