Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shut down breakup rumours with vacation pics

Recently, there were rumours that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had broken up. Speculation rose after the couple didn’t post any pictures together lately. However, Tejasswi and Karan put all the buzz to rest by sharing pictures from their latest vacation. (Also Read: Karan Kundrra says he and Tejasswi Prakash have high goals: 'We aren't nibba-nibbis') Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash shared pictures from their latest vacation.

Karan, Tejasswi share pictures

Karan took to his Instagram to share pictures with Tejasswi. In the pictures, the couple is cosying up to each other as they’re surrounded by lush greenery and a serene lake forms their backdrop. They were enjoying a break in Tala, a town in Raigad district, Maharashtra. In the pictures, Karan, dressed in a casual white shirt, held Tejasswi, who wore a floral dress, affectionately as they posed for pictures. He captioned them, “vassdi tu rahe.. hassdi tu ravein..sannu rokkan vaala kehda ni? Rabb varga aasra tera ni..raahe raahe jaan waaliye..!”

Karan, Tejasswi’s love story

Love blossomed for Karan and Tejasswi after they were housemates in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Since they came out of the house, after Tejasswi won the show in 2022, they have remained together despite rumours of breakup surfacing multiple times. Fans of the duo were also happy to see them together, with many commenting under Karan’s post with evil eye and heart emojis.

Karan on breakup rumours

Talking about the constant speculation on his love life, Karan told Indian Express in April this year, “As a couple we have jobs, and some people don’t. It doesn’t affect me, because we are sitting together and people are saying we broke up, or she got married to someone else. Some people are just too free.” In the same interview, he said he’s not looking to get married anytime soon.

Upcoming work

Karan will soon be seen in the web series Love Adhura with Erica Fernandes. In 2023, he starred in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar. Tejasswi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and on Chef Ranveer Brar’s Family Table.