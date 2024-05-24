From Swaragini to Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin 6: Revisiting Tejasswi Prakash’s best work as she takes a break from TV

Tejasswi Prakash began her journey as an actor with soap operas on television. She went on to make a permanent place in the audiences’ hearts with her charming personality through reality shows. But in a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed that she has decided to take a break from the small screen and shift her focus to other mediums. As we wait for her to announce her next project, in Bollywood or on OTT, let’s revisit her best work on television so far: Tejasswi Prakash's journey as a television actor

Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur

In 2015, Tejasswi gave fans a taste of her versatility when she stepped into the character of Ragini. Initially, she was shown to be a sweet girl. But later in the show she turned into the antagonist who indulged in lots of planning and plotting, before having a change of heart and becoming the protagonist again. Confusing, yes. But also quite interesting

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Soon after the controversial Pehredaar Piya Ki went off air, Tejasswi returned to our screens as Diya Singh with Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. The show followed the story of a 30-year-old Rajput woman who sacrificed 12 years of her life to protect a 21-year-old heir to the throne, played by Rohit Suchanti. Tejasswi was lauded by audiences for her brave and fresh character

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Tejasswi made her debut on reality shows with Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actor’s bubbly personality, her nok-jhok with filmmaker host Rohit Shetty and her ability to perform stunts with flair blew fans away. Despite being one of the strongest contenders on the show, Tejasswi was forced to quit due to an eye injury which left many audience members heartbroken

Bigg Boss 15

When Tejasswi entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, social media users were divided over her participation. While some fell in love with her personality as well as her blossoming love story with Karan Kundrra, there were a few haters who trolled her throughout the season for her altercations with Shamita Shetty. In the end, she not only found love but also emerged as the winner of Salman Khan’s reality show

Naagin 6

Even before she stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. In one of the most successful seasons of the supernatural thriller series, the actor portrayed the roles of Pratha, Pratha’s daughter Prathna and Prathna reborn as Pragati. For some time she also played NRI Kiara Sharma, which won several hearts

After making a mark in television, Tejasswi also worked in two Marathi films, titled Mann Kasturi Re (2022) and School College Ani Life (2023). No matter which medium she explores next, we can’t wait to see her shine again.