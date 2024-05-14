Shamita Shetty undergoes endometriosis surgery: ‘It is painful and unbearable’

Actor Shamita Shetty has been suffering from endometriosis, and she has now undergone surgery for the same. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared her health update and urged fans to go for regular checkups and take precautions. (Also read: Shamita Shetty on getting trolled for her age and marital status: ‘My reaction was a mixture of hurt and frustration’) Shamita Shetty revealed she was suffering from endometriosis.

On Tuesday, Shamita shared a video on her Instagram handle from hospital bed in which she was seen having a conversation with her sister Shilpa Shetty. She is talking about endometriosis, a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

Shamita undergoes surgery for endometriosis

The video begins with Shamita sitting on the hospital bed and wearing the surgical cap. On the other hand, Shilpa can be heard asking her younger sister, 'kya hua' (what happened)?' Shamita goes on to reveal that she's struggling with endometriosis, and then requests women to take care of themself as most females deal with such diseases but are unaware.

"All the women out there, please google endometriosis. You need to know what the problem is all about. Because you probably have it and you don’t even know you have it," said the Bigg Boss 15 contestant in the video.

She stressed that the condition is painful, and uncomfortable. "Pain is there in your body for a reason, so listen to your body, and be positive,” she added.

Shilpa then asks her sister if she has "any last words before the surgery”, to which Shamita shared that the pain in the body is for a reason, so “listen to your body”. Shilpa ended the clip by saying, “Swasth raho mast raho”.

Shamita posted the video with a caption, read, “Did you know that almost 40 % of women suffer from Endometriosis.. and most of us are unaware of this disease!!! I want to thank both my doctors , my gynac dr Neeta Warty and my Gp dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain! Now that I’ve had this disease surgically removed I’m looking forward to good health n now more physically pain-free days!"

Celebs send in good wishes

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, her friends from the industry and followers wished for her speedy recovery. Actor Bipasha Basu commented, “Take care. Heal fast”, and Dia Mirza shared, “Love and healing Shamita”. Her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Umar Riaz commented, "Recover well shamita", and Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Get well soon”.

In recent times, Shamita was seen in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Bigg Boss.