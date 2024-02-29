Endometriosis affects 1 out of 10 women in the US and an estimated 200 million women globally where it is estimated that up to 50% of women with endometriosis have difficulty getting pregnant as it is an inflammatory health condition where tissues similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside of the uterus, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes or other pelvic structures and can cause severe pain and infertility. Since the precise mechanism by which endometriosis affects fertility is not fully understood, Endometriosis Awareness Day is observed annually to raise awareness around it, promote research to find a cure for Endometriosis and address the stigma that comes with Endometriosis in the form of infertility. Endometriosis Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance (Photo by Twitter/Abingtonrecycle)

Date:

Endometriosis Awareness Day is observed on March 1.

History and significance:

Endometriosis Awareness Day's origin is rooted in the efforts by various patient advocacy groups, medical professionals and individuals impacted by the chronic and often painful condition to bring attention to its prevalence, symptoms and impacts on women's health since it affects millions of women worldwide but it is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed, leading to delays in treatment and unnecessary suffering. These groups recognised the need for greater awareness, research and support for those living with endometriosis and the Endometriosis Association then initiated Endometriosis Awareness Month in 1993 to raise awareness on a condition that affects approximately 1 in 10 women during their reproductive years, advocates against the stigma surrounding endometriosis, improve understanding among healthcare providers and empower individuals to seek timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

On this day, those affected by the condition share their stories, offer support to one another and advocate for improved access to quality healthcare services. Endometriosis Awareness Day encourages dialogue between patients, caregivers, researchers and policymakers to address the challenges associated with endometriosis, such as diagnostic delays, limited treatment options and the impact on fertility and quality of life.