Karan Kundrra says he and Tejasswi Prakash have high goals: 'We aren't nibba-nibbis'

Karan Kundrra has said that Tejasswi Prakash and him have big goals and aspirations. Tejasswi and Karan have been together since they appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. In a new interview, Karan addressed whether he is planning to take things ahead with the actor soon.(Also read: Karan Kundrra hosts iftar party on sets of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal) Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash pose together at a party.

Ever since they confessed their love for each other on the reality show in 2021, speculations around their marriage and engagement have been rife. They have also introduced each other to their families, which further fuelled the speculations.

Asked if they watch each other's shows, Karan told News18 that they do not have the time to do so, adding that he doesn't even watch his own shows. "We have big dreams and we are pushing each other to pursue them. Every three or four days we sit and discuss our goals. I see something on Instagram I send it to her and she sends me inspiring posts too - that Karan we have to do this, accomplish that. Our goals are set at a much higher level. We aren’t nibba-nibbis (immature couple)," he said.

“The best part about Tejasswi and me is that she’s been around for 12 years, I’ve been around for 14 years. Since both of us have seen our highs and lows, we have been very grounded. Today, when we came out of Bigg Boss, she’s doing her stuff, I’m doing mine. While we have that popularity, we also know that this fame and all is not gonna last," he added.

Karan has often said jokingly, that he is very much ready to get married to Tejasswi, but she is the one who remains busy. In the new interview, Karan was also asked about organising a roka ceremony, and he said, "Thik hai, kuch karte hain (Fine, will do something about it)." He also said that trolls do not bother him, adding that they do not pay his bills.

Tejasswi is currently seen in the popular fantasy TV show Naagin 6 while Karan features in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

