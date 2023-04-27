Lokesh Batta moves on from helping Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6 to Hrithik Roshan; joins the cast of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (Exclusive)

Actor Lokesh Batta who is currently seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 6, is a part of filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s next directorial Fighter, we have exclusively learnt. The movie stars actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sharing screen space for the first time. Lokesh Batta

“When I first received the confirmation call that I was being finalized I was very excited and happy. I was impressed by my role after the final meetings. I was quite satisfied after the narration of the sequences and the action planned for my role in the movie,” he shares.

The movie is based on the Indian airforce and Batta states that it is based “on a real incident led by a captain and his mentor along with his team members”. Talking about his character, he adds, “I am playing an Air Force marshal... I really have interesting scenes with Hrithik.” Despite his character being less in screen time, Batta shares that he did the movie just for its experience.

Batta who claims to be an “outsider” says his prayers and hard work landed him the plum project. “I went through auditioning, screen tests and callbacks. Luckily, they loved my audition and gave me the opportunity. I don’t have any references and sources being outsider. I look forward to giving my best and making it big in Bollywood with small steps in the future,” he says.

Batta who has done shows like Udaariyan admits that “TV actors tend to work at a much quicker pace”. “We get several pages of the script going before cameras each day. However, film auditions are more challenging than TV auditions,” he admits.

While working with Padukone and Roshan, Batta was floored by their kindness. “The thing that was most incredible to me was their dedication, focus, and attention. And most importantly being kind towards others,” he adds.

Batta will also be seen with comedian actor Krushna Abhishek in Pura Glass Pani, a romantic thriller.