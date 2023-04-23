Shehnaaz Gill says she was body shamed during Bigg Boss: ‘I changed my style, people thought I only wear salwar suit’

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with the Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor first met up with the film's star and producer, Salman Khan, in 2019 when she was one of the celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Since then, Shehnaaz has had quite a transformation as she lost weight and changed her style of clothing. The actor revealed that this was a conscious decision on her part as she took in all the negative comments directed towards her after she appeared on Bigg Boss. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says she cried after not being invited to her film premiere: 'Punjabi industry had completely cut me off) Shehnaaz Gill said she took in comments about her body and fashion after Bigg Boss and improved herself. (Instagram/@shehnaazgill)

Late actor Siddharth Shukla ended up being the winner of Bigg Boss 13, with model Asim Riaz coming in as the first runner-up. Shehnaaz came in third as the second runner-up. The actor was already known for her work in the Punjabi industry after her debut in Sat Shri Akaal England (2017). Since her appearance on Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz has turned herself into a style icon as she recently won an award for Most Stylish Trailblazer.

Shehnaaz told the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) on how she worked on improving herself. She said, “I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on 'Bigg Boss' about being fat and was body-shamed... Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar-suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward."

The actor also hosts a YouTube talk show called Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gil. Her most recent guest was singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Along with Shehnaaz, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar also made their debuts in Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz has also completed filming on untitled project produced by Rhea Kapoor.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, has already earned ₹41.56 crore in two days on the holiday weekend for Eid. It is the first Salman film to release in theatres on Eid after four years. His last Eid theatrical release was Bharat in 2019.

