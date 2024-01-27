Bigg Boss 17 finale: Karan Kundrra defends Munawar Faruqui's mistakes, Pooja Bhatt supports Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17: Ahead of the grand finale, last season's contestant Karan Kundrra visited Munawar Faruqui in the house to cheer him up. He gave him a tight hug and cried with him before giving him an advice. He told him that he can do nothing about what's already done and there is still life ahead of him. Munawar earned a lot of hate after is ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan joined him on the show as a wild card contestant and accused him of cheating on her and his other girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi at the same time. Also read: Bigg Boss 17 grand finale date, time, where to watch: Meet Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and other top finalists Karan Kundrra cheered Munawar Faruqui up on Bigg Boss 17.

Karan Kundrra meets Munawar Faruqui

The promo opens with a dejected looking Munawar Faruqui meeting Karan with tears in his eyes. “Kya ho gya ye mere ko nahi pata tha (I didn't know this could happen)”, he tells Karan while asking him for a feedback. Karan responds to him, saying, “ho gaya na, galti ho gai, mafi maang li, bass (It's done, it was a mistake, you have apologised so that's it).”

Speaking in his defence, Karan said, “Mujhe lagta hai ya to Munawar, relationship ka koi trauma hai, ya jis tarah se uski life rahi hai, uski wajah se ye kisi relationship ko end nahi kar pata, he doesn't fall out through it (it seems there is either some relationship trauma or the way his life has been, he doesn't fall out of a relationship).”

Giving him an advice, he further said, “Not everybody is going to love you, not everybody is going to hate you, simple. Ho gaya, abhi muh latka ke baedhna nahi (it's done, cheer up now).”

When Karan was asked what problem could Munawar face after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, Karan said, “I don't want him to please everybody. Don't be confused. Don't be weak. Strong men make mistakes, stronger men mend what they have done and move forward. Duniya to nahi khatam hui na, to bass, you had a fantastic journey, tune sab ki respect rakhi hai, sab kujh kia hai, duniya khatam nahi hui, better hui hai (It's not the end of the world, you had a fantastic journey. You gave respect to everyone and did everything you could).”

Pooja Bhatt meets Mannara Chopra

On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt met Mannara Chopra and praised her for her game. She praised her for coming out as a champion in the torture task and said that she has fixed the crown on her head. “You have played the game gracefully, you are stronger than you think you are,” Pooja told Mannara.

