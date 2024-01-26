Bigg Boss 17 grand finale date, time, where to watch: Meet Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra and other top finalists

Bigg Boss 17 is the latest season of the Hindi reality television show. It premiered on Colours TV on October 15, 2023, and streamed digitally on JioCinema. Salman Khan hosted the show for the fourteenth time. Some of this season's most talked about contestants, such as Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, are still in the race for the Bigg Boss 17 winner's trophy. Also read: Bigg Boss winners complete list from Season 1 to 16 Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra has not gotten along on Bigg boss 17. They are both in top 5 finalists.

Ahead of the eagerly-awaited Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, where the winner of this season will be declared, here's everything you need to know, when and where to watch and more.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale date and time

The grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to take place on Sunday, January 28, 2024. The grand finale episode will start at 6 pm, and the winner will be declared around midnight, per Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: Where to watch

The Bigg Boss 17 finale episode will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and aired live on Colours TV. As per a recent promo posted by the channel on social media, comedienne Bharti Singh with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, will be gracing the grand finale. Orry was also seen earlier as a special contestant on Bigg Boss 17

Who are the finalists of Bigg Boss 17?

The show had 21 contestants, narrowed down to just five – Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Farqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashetty. Munawar is a stand-up comedian, YouTuber and rapper. He is the winner of Lock Upp 1.

Mannara is an actor and has worked in films such as Zid, Thikka and Rogue. She is the cousin of actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Ankita is an actor as well. She is best known for her TV show Pavitra Rishta; she also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and has acted in Hindi films such as the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Arun Mashettey is a YouTuber, while Abhishek is an actor. He is best known for his role as Amrik Singh Virk in Udaariyaan and Aditya Raichand in Bekaboo.

