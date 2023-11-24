Orry enters Bigg Boss 17 as new Wildcard, cracks up Salman Khan on stage; Janhvi Kapoor asks: ‘Is the world ready?’

Late on Thursday night, Orhan Awatramani, internet sensation and BFF to star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan, shared an update about his eagerly-anticipated Bigg Boss 17 appearance. A day after news broke that Orhan aka Orry would be seen on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, he confirmed it himself, sharing pictures from the Bigg Boss 17 set. A new promo for the show also featured Orry. Also read: As internet laughs at his ‘liver’ description for himself, Orry hopes he isn't asked ‘bhai tu karta kya hai’ again Social media sensation, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, poses with Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan.

Orhan Awatramani poses with Salman Khan

Taking to Instagram, Orry dropped two pictures with Salman Khan as they posed together on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. One of the selfies had Orry pull a funny expression as he posed with Salman, who has been riding high on the success of his latest spy film, Tiger 3. Another selfie had Orry and Salman smiling wide as they posed together looking into the camera. In his caption, Orry wrote, “Just leaving this here (red siren and SOS emojis).”

Reactions to Orry's Bigg Boss 17 post

"Is the world ready," wrote actor Janhvi Kapoor. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "Aap Orry ke peeche…Orry aapke peeche (You are behind Orry and Orry is behind you)... too much fun." One of Orry's friends, Vedant Mahajan, who is often spotted at parties with him, commented, "Please vote for Orry! So he’s in for a long time."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar and budding actor Shanaya Kapoor dropped a bunch of emojis in the comments section of Orry's post.

In the latest Bigg Boss 17 promo, Salman also introduced Orry as a wildcard contestant. In the video, Salman joked about how many suitcases Orry was taking inside the Bigg Boss house. He said in Hindi, "You are a wildcard contestant, what will you do with much stuff?" Orry also explained his ‘I am a Liver’ T-shirt to Salman.

Earlier on Thursday, paparazzi and fan pages had shared videos of Orry arriving on the set of Bigg Boss 17. In a clip, Orry can be heard saying, "Aap log mujhe vote out mat kar dena (Please do not vote me out)." Orry will apparently join Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. It was recently reported by ETimes that Orry will be staying in the Bigg Boss house for a few days.

The reality show is currently airing on Colors TV and has contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sana Saeed, Munawar Faruqui, Khaanzadi, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, among others.

Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday-Friday at 10pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

