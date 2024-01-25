Mitali Handa slams Ankita Lokhande for speaking against sister Mannara Chopra after borrowing her clothes: ‘Hats off’

Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa expressed her displeasure with Ankita Lokhande once again. She revealed that Ankita borrowed an outfit from Mannara for the recent press conference and later went against her in front of the media. While many supported Mitali, some social media users also reminded her that Ankita, too, has given her outfits to Mannara in the past. Also read: Priyanka Chopra cheers for cousin Mannara Chopra ahead of Bigg Boss 17 finale Mannara Chopra has this to say about Ankita Lokhande.

Mannara's sister Mitali on Ankita Lokhande

Mitali wrote on Instagram Stories, "When @lokhandeankita wears borrowed clothes which I sent for @memannara and Mannara being a kind-hearted girl gave her so that she looks good for media interaction where all Ankita speaks is against Mannara only. Hats off to Ankita's relations… insensitive person."

Reacting to her post, someone on X wrote, “And right before the conference she was being so chatty with Mannara and outside it all switch back to blaming a girl for her own insecurities. I liked Ankita and started this season because of her but by the end of it, I do not like her as a person anymore.” “I think u r not watching live feed, Mannara also wore Ankita's clothes,” pointed out another user. Yet another said, “This is so cheap of Mannara sister and you too, Mannara wore Ankita clothes too.”

Mannara Vs Ankita Lokhande

Mannara Chopra and Ankita sorted things between them right before the press conference in the Bigg Boss house. However, they clashed once again in front of the press. Mannara was asked about her equation with Ankita's husband Vicky Jain.

Ankita said that Mannara goes against people with whom she has a fight and starts keeping ill without caring for any respect. Munawar Faruqui agreed with her. Following the event, Mannara was seen crying in the house. Ankita consoled her.

However, this is not the first time for Mannara's sister to slam Ankita. Previously, Mitali said that Ankita, Vicky, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya discussed whether Mannara was an 'illegitimate child.' Ankita later denied it when Mitali brought it up in an episode when family members were invited on the show.

Bigg Boss 17

In the latest, Vicky Jain was evicted from Bigg Boss 17. Mannara, Ankita, Munawar, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty made it to the top five. The finale will be held on January 28.

