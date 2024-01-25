Bigg Boss winners complete list from season 1 to 16, prize money and more: Know all details ahead of BB17 grand finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss season 17 is fast approaching and fans of the show are curious to know who will lift the trophy and take home the cash prize. Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Munwar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar secured their place in the finale. Ahead of the grand finale on January 28, here’s looking back at previous year's winners, from seasons 1 to 16. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra cheers for cousin Mannara Chopra ahead of Bigg Boss 17 finale: ‘Give it your best’) Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Tejasswi Prakash and MC Stan won some of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss(Instagram)

Rahul Roy: Season 1

Model and actor Rahul Roy won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007. He was famous in the 90s for his roles in films like Aashiqui, Junoon and Gumrah. With Carol Gracias becoming the runner-up, Rahul won a cash prize of ₹1 crore. This season was hosted by Arshad Warsi.

Ashutosh Kaushik: Season 2

Ashutosh won MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007 and the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008. Raja Chaudhary was this season's runner-up hosted by Shilpa Shetty, with Ashutosh winning ₹1 crore. He went on to act in a few films post winning.

Vindu Dara Singh: Season 3

Vindu was famous for playing Hanuman in Jai Veer Hanuman, much like his father, wrestler-actor Dara Singh played in Ramayan. He won the show's third season in 2009, with Amitabh Bachchan playing the host and Pravesh Rana as the runner-up. Vindu also took home ₹1 crore.

Shweta Tiwari: Season 4

Shweta was well known for playing the famous role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. This is the first year Salman Khan played the host, in 2011. Shweta garnered more votes than The Great Khali and took home ₹1 crore.

Juhi Parmar: Season 5

The location for this season shifted from Lonavala to Kajrat, with Salman Khan bringing on Sanjay Dutt also to host the show in 2012. Juhi of Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan fame took home ₹1 crore after beating Mahek Chahal.

Urvashi Dholakia: Season 6

The venue shifted back to Lonavala in 2013 and the iconic Komolika aka Urvashi beat Imam Siddiqui to take home ₹50 lakh as the winner. Urvashi continues to act in television, apart from acting in a few films.

Gauahar Khan: Season 7

In 2013, Gauahar took home ₹50 lakh, garnering more votes than Tanishaa Mukherji. Gauahar started her career as a model and participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2002. She went on to act in films and television shows before and post Bigg Boss.

Gautam Gulati: Season 8

The makers tried something new in 2015 with Bigg Boss Halla Bol, similar to Ultimate Big Brother, where five contestants from previous seasons compete. The regular show was merged with this and Farah Khan took over the hosting duties. TV actor Gautam, who was rejected on MTV Roadies 5 won the show. He won ₹50 lakh.

Prince Narula: Season 9

Model, actor, and singer Prince Narula won the show's ninth season in 2016 after winning MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015. He met his wife Yuvika Chaudhary in the Bigg Boss house and married her in 2018. Later, he won Nach Baliye 9 in 2019. He won ₹50 lakh, beating Rishab Sinha.

Manveer Gurjar: Season 10

Manveer Gurjar beat Bani J and took home ₹50 lakh in 2017. He took over his family’s farming business and joined a political party. He stayed away from the limelight but acted in Radhe and The Bridge.

Shilpa Shinde: Season 11

Shilpa Shinde won more votes than Hina Khan in 2018, winning ₹44 lakh. She is known for playing Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! She went on to act on TV, apart from a web series, Paurashpur.

Dipika Kakar: Season 12

Dipika Kakar aka Faiza Ibrahim is well-known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She won ₹30 lakh in 2018 by beating cricketer S Sreesanth. She also took part in Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

Sidharth Shukla: Season 13

Best known for his role in Balika Vadhu, Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss right before the pandemic broke in 2020. He beat Asim Riaz and took home ₹50 lakh. Fans were shocked when he passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40.

Rubina Dilaik: Season 14

In 2021, Rubina Dilaik, best known for her roles in Chotti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, won the show and took home ₹36 lakh. She won more votes than composer Rahul Vaidya and debuted on the silver screen with the 2022 film Ardh.

Tejasswi Prakash: Season 15

Hindi television and Marathi films actor Tejasswi, known for her role in Naagin 6, won the 15th season of the show. Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up in the season that saw Tejasswi take home ₹40 lakh.

MC Stan: Season 16

MC Stan, known for his independent music, took home ₹31.8 lakh after garnering more votes than Shiv Thakre in 2023. Since winning the show, MC Stan has toured India and continued to create music.

