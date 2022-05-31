Aamna Sharif says ‘killing a newborn’ as Komolika hurt her mental health

Actor Aamna Sharif became a household name after making her debut with Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV serial Kahiin Toh Hoga, opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. After headlining the show for five years, Aamna made her film debut with Aftab Shivdasani in Aloo Chaat. While she gained accolades for her limited role in Ek Villain, she took a conscious break from work. It took her six years to make a comeback in the industry and recently starred in Voot series Aadha Ishq. Talking about the ups and downs of her career so far, Aamna shared with Hindustan Times that there’s nothing she would like to change about it.

Excerpts:

From Kahiin Toh Hoga to Aadha Ishq, what has changed for you over the years?

I have probably grown as an actor. How I used to prepare for projects has changed drastically. I’m more focused now.

Roma from Aadha Ishq is a complex character. Do you relate to it? Have you made a tough choice when it comes to love?

Yes, I have made such choices because I truly believe in the concept of true love. I think love doesn’t come easy, so you have to make difficult choices at times. I could relate to Roma because I think we, human beings, somehow go through such complexities in life or relationships. It doesn’t have to be a relationship with a partner, it could be your relative, sister or best friend. Even when I heard the script I could relate to my characters. It’s normal for a couple to go through what me and (Gaurav Arora) Kunal portrayed in Aadha Ishq. I have seen people having such complex relationships.

How would you describe working with Gaurav Aroraa?

I remember asking my producers first who is going to play the character because it was so important to have that sort of comfort level where you are doing bold scenes. I have never ever done these kinds of scenes on screen. I was very nervous and scared. My co-star needed to make me feel comfortable. I’m so happy that Gaurav played Saahir. I got such positive vibes from him. It’s very important when you are doing romance, I think this is why the scenes turned out what they turned out. It wasn’t easy for me, you needed to trust the person. We have become good friends now.

What was your husband’s reaction?

He loved the show. In fact, everyone in my family loved the show.

Talking about your other projects, we have seen you reviving Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Was there any apprehension about replacing Hina Khan?

I have never played a character which has been played by someone else before. In such cases, there remains a strong connection between the actor and the character in front of the audience. It becomes a challenge, so obviously I was apprehensive. Firstly I have never played a grey character in my life. In Ek Villain, I play Sulochana, which was a grey character but it wasn’t anything like Komolika. It was so heavy to play her because the scenes Komolika performed were so negative. I remember in one specific scene I had to kill a newborn which played with my mental health. While it was challenging, it also gave me the push that I should do it. The idea was to come out of my comfort zone. I remember watching Urvashi (Dholakia) play Komolika. It’s a legacy to carry on; She is iconic.

When can we see you back on the bigscreen?

Hopefully soon.

What has kept you away from Bollywood so far?

I just want to be part of the right project. For me, as an actor, I am driven by good content. I just don’t want to pick up a film just because I have to. I want something that gets people to appreciate me as an actor.

You have completed two decades in the industry and in between you took a break, and made a comeback. Do you think it is easy or difficult for an actor to take these decisions?

Not at all. Right after Ek Villain, I took that decision. It wasn’t easy because fortunately, I got a very good response from the film; I had very good opportunities. To give up offers and take a conscious decision to concentrate on my family. Once I wanted to come back, I met a lot of people and they thought my career was over. I don’t want to take names, but they told me it was because of the break that I have taken. They said that it doesn’t work in this industry.

I went through an emotional struggle because I was a part of the industry for years. I wasn’t a newcomer who took a break and now wants to come back. It took me a lot of effort to convince people. I am glad that Ekta (Kapoor) believed in me and gave me a break with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. It has not been an easy journey. To be able to prove those people who doubted me, wrong requires a lot of faith in yourself. Believe in my craft and art.

