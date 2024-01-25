Vicky Jain reunites with Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan as he holds house party after Bigg Boss 17 eviction

Vicky Jain is celebrating his freedom as he stepped out of the Bigg Boss house following his eviction. He hosted a house party where he was joined by ex-contestants Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan and Sana Raees Khan. Photos from the party are grabbing everyone's attention. Also read: Vicky Jain gets evicted from Bigg Boss 17 Vicky Jain with Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Sana Raees Khan at his house party.

Inside Vicky Jain's house party

In a photo, Vicky can be seen posing with Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Sana and others. It was clicked at Vicky and Ankita Lokhande's house. Vicky's sister Khushi Jain shared a selfie where she was joined by Isha and Sana. Ayesha was spotted in the background.

Khushi wrote in the caption, “Bhai is back, Vicky is the real winner.” Reposting the same, Isha added, “You killed it Vicky bhai and we love you!” Seeing Vicky's first pictures after the elimination, social media users have mixed reactions about him.

Isha Malviya at Vicky Jain's party.

Someone wrote on Instagram, “Ankita will not be happy lol.” “So what let him live, ” added another. One more commented, “He is such a cheap only parting with girls.”

Vicky's eviction from Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain's exit from the show happened during a mid-week eviction. He had spent 100 days in the house before he had to leave. Bigg Boss had asked Ankita Lokhande, Vicky and Arun Mashettey to open their chits and find out who, among them, was in the finale. As all of them began opening their chits, Vicky read out loud his paper which read, ‘evicted.’

Ankita reacts to Vicky's eviction

Vicky and Ankita shared a hug when he planted a kiss on her forehead. In moments, Ankita broke down and cried inconsolably. Ankita told Vicky, “Mere liye tu hi winner hai. Tu bahot accha khela. Mujhe farak nahi parta tujhe votes kam aye. Meri nazar me tu winner hai mera kyuki tune sanch me bohot acha khela, bohot mehnat se khela. Tu yaha bina kisi platform ke aya. Tune jo bana hai yaha ake bana hai. I am proud to be your wife. Main Vicky Jain ki biwi hoon. Please mat jao mai nahi reh paungi. (You are the winner for me because you played so well. You made your mark here without any platform. I am proud to be your wife)”

Currently, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqi, Arun Mahashetty and Abhishek Kumar are the top five contestants for the finale round.

