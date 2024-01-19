Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande looks pissed as Munawar Faruqui roasts Vicky Jain and says ‘Ye yahaan biwi ke naam pe hai’

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 will involve a roast session. The makers shared a teaser promo of the episode, where each participant took turns roasting each other in front of the audience. When Munawar took the spot, he took his aim at Vicky Jain. Munawar's jokes did not seem to sit well with Ankita Lokhande, who looked miffed and did not smile at all. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur roots for Ankita Lokhande ahead of Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: ‘The strongest’) Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain react to Munawar Faruqui's roast.

Munawar Faruqui roasts Vicky Jain

In the teaser shared by the channel on Instagram, Munawar was seen saying: “Jhagre mein Vicky bhai ne bola tha tere jaise 200 mere yaha pe kaam pe hain. But main toh ek hi insaan ko jaanta hu jo yahan pe biwi ke naam pe hai (During our argument, Vicky told me that there are 200 like me who work at his place. But as far as I know, there's only one here who is here because of his wife).” The audience cheered for Munawar while the rest of the contestants looked shocked at the roast. Ankita did not take the joke well and looked miffed.

Ankita Lokhande looked quite miffed

Munawar did not stop at this. Next, he took another dig at Ankita and Vicky and said: “Ankita always bolti he ki TV unka maayka hai. Ye jamai kuch jyada der nahi ruk gaya idhar (Ankita keeps saying that TV is like her in-laws' home. Don't you think the son-in-law is here a bit too long)?” Ankita did not take this joke well and was not seen smiling like the rest.

Ankita and Vicky have been having a rough time inside the Bigg Boss house. The two have been involved in several fights in the last few weeks, where even their mother-in-law came into the house and talked to them. Ankita had also talked about divorcing Vicky in the past. Even Mrunal Thakur and Rakhi Sawant came out in support of Ankita in the last few weeks.

