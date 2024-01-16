Mrunal Thakur roots for Ankita Lokhande ahead of Bigg Boss 17 grand finale: ‘The strongest’

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to host their final episode and declare this season's winner. Ahead of the much-anticipated moment, actor Mrunal Thakur extended her love and support to contestant Ankita Lokhande, who is in the Bigg Boss house with her husband Vicky Jain. Ankita and Mrunal worked together in Pavitra Rishta, where they played sisters. Also read: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain ‘main jari hu teri zindagi se’ Ankita Lokhande and Mrunal Thakur starred together in Pavitra Rishta.

Mrunal to Ankita Lokhande

Mrunal posted a photo of Ankita Lokhande in a gorgeous pink saree. In the caption, she wrote, “Ankita my gurl the strongest (raising hands emojis). Sending you strength and love.” Ankita has been gaining a lot of support from several friends and celebrities. She is among the strongest players of this season.

Bigg Boss 17

Currently, there are nine contestants in the house, including Ankita and Vicky. Bigg Boss 17 is hosted by Salman Khan. However, in the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan Johar took over as a guest host. He praised Ankita and her game while also confronting Vicky about his behaviour amid their never-ending fights in the show.

Rakhi supports Ankita Lokhande

Only a day ago, Rakhi Sawant, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, came out in support of Ankita and taunted Vicky Jain's mother. She said in a video that even though Vicky's mother, who is in the limelight for her controversial interviews against Ankita, has been misbehaving with Ankita Lokhande, when the actor wins Bigg Boss 17, she'll celebrate.

Rakhi told Vicky's mother, "Vicky and Ankita got married, but why are you coming in between their fights? What are you doing, mother-in-law? Be at peace, have good food, enjoy your life. Why are you doing this?"

“Ankita will anyway win the trophy. She will win Bigg Boss, it's my prediction. Our Marathi girl Ankita will win the show. Then you will celebrate by saying, 'My daughter-in-law won.' Don't do like this, Ankita's mother-in-law. Don't speak so much between your son and daughter-in-law. We also had a lot of fights at my home. My mother never interfered. Respect your daughter-in-law, only then will people respect your daughter,” she also added.

