Rakhi Sawant tells Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law 'Kaikeyi na bano', says 'bahu' will win Bigg Boss 17. Watch

Rakhi slams Vicky's mother

Rakhi told Ranjana in the video in Hindi, "Vicky and Ankita got married but why are you coming in between their fights? What are you doing, mother-in-law? Be at peace, have good food, enjoy your life. Why are you doing this?"

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Rakhi roots for Ankita on Bigg Boss 17

Rakhi continued, "Ankita will anyway will the trophy. She will win Bigg Boss, it's my prediction. Our Marathi girl Ankita will win the show. Then you will celebrate by saying, 'My daughter-in-law won.' Don't do like this, Ankita's mother-in-law. Don't speak so much between your son and daughter-in-law. We also had a lot of fights at my home. My mother never interfered. Respect your daughter-in-law, only then will people respect your daughter."

Rakhi asks Ranjana not to be Kaikeyi

She also added, “All of us love Ankita a lot. She is my sister. I visited and met you at your home, remember? I felt you were like a goddess. How did you suddenly become like this? Kaikeyi na bano, mataji, Kaikeyi na bano. Ghar basao, ghar na todo (Don't be Kaikeyi, ma'am. Build family, don't break it).”

Rakhi warns Vicky's mother

Kaikeyi was the third consort of King Dasharatha and a queen of Ayodhya in the Hindu epic Ramayana. She manipulated her husband into sending her stepson Rama to vanavaas (exile). Sharing the video, Rakhi captioned the post, "Saasuma (Mother-in-law) behave good with Ankita and her family otherwise I’m coming to you (sic)."

About Ankita and Vicky

Ankita and Vicky Jain's relations turned sour on the show. His mother, on several occasions, misbehaved and criticised Ankita. Recently, when Ranjana visited Ankita and Vicky inside the Bigg Boss house, she even accused her of using her former boyfriend, late Sushant Singh Rajput's name, 'to gain sympathy for herself'.

Ankita and Vicky have been married for over two years now. They had been dating for a few years before they tied the knot in December 2021. They took part in Bigg Boss 17 together and were excited about the show.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place