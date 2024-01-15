Ankita Lokhande says Vicky Jain's dad told her mom 'aapki aukat kya hai' after 'chappal' incident on Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had a serious discussion during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. An upset Ankita told her husband how his father had lashed out against her mother. Vicky’s father had called up Ankita’s mom, Vandana Lokhande, after Ankita ‘threw a slipper’ at Vicky. Ankita revealed more details about their parents' conversation, and a clip of her speaking with Vicky about the 'family drama' is grabbing attention on X (formerly Twitter). Also read: Karan Johar asks Vicky Jain why he didn't support Ankita Lokhande when his mother questioned her Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in the weekend episode.

What Ankita Lokhande said about Vicky's father

Vicky's father had asked Vandana Lokhande if she also behaved in the same way with her late husband – Shashikant Lokhande, who died in August 2023 – after Ankita's 'chappal throwing' video was widely shared online.

Now, Ankita has told Vicky, "Meri mummy ko papa (Vicky Jain’s father) ne phone kiya tha. He asked ‘Aap aapke pati ko aisi maarti thi kya chappal jute phek ke?’ Papa ne aur bhi bola tha. He said ‘Aapki aukat kya hai (Papa had called my mother up and asked if she used to hit her husband with slippers. He also humiliated her by questioning her status in society)?’

Ankita added, “I politely told mummy (Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain) that she was alone, my papa recently passed away. I genuinely felt guilty and apologised to her. Later, my mom revealed that papa had told her many other things. But I asked her to not bring all this up right now.”

Twitter reacts to Ankita's revelation

A fan page tweeted the video and wrote, "Vicky's father did not only say 'Aap apne pati ko bhi aise marti thi kya (Did you hit your husband like this)' but also 'Aapki aukat kya hai (What is you social standing)' and many more harsh things to a woman, who just lost her husband. This is cruelty and absurdity. I'm so irritated with Vicky's family drama!!" Reacting to the tweet, an X user said, "They are annoying."

Another expressed doubt over Ankita and suggested she was not being truthful, and said, "'Aapki aukat kya hai' - it was added by none other than Ankita because no conversation happened this way." One more said, "We didn’t see @jainvick's mother telling this to Ankita. So how can you say that she is not lying? If @BiggBoss can show us 'Aap apne pati ko lat marti thi', why couldn’t it show us the 'aukat' line? Seeing her (Ankita Lokhande) sympathy gaining skills, I wouldn’t want to trust her."

Ankita and Vicky have been married for over two year now. They had been dating for a few years before they tied the knot in December 2021. Recently, their mothers visited them inside the Bigg Boss house, post which many, including actor Kangana Ranaut, have shared their thoughts on Ankita's mother-in-law and the things she has said about the actor.

