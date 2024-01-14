Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar asks Vicky Jain why he didn't support Ankita Lokhande when his mother questioned her

Bigg Boss 17: Things have not been fine between the only married couple on the show, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, guest Karan Johar is seen counselling them on the differences and misunderstandings between them. Karan questions Vicky for not standing up for Ankita when his mom was interrogating her. However, the promo then shows Vicky justifying his family's reactions to her actions and schooling her on what's wrong on her part. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande shocks Vicky Jain, says they should take a ‘break’ Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande dressed up in red and pink for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Colors shared the new Bigg Boss 17 promo on Instagram with the caption: “#WeekendKaVaar mein, kya Vicky aur Ankita suljha paayenge unke rishtey ki adchan (Will Ankita and Vicky be able to sort out their differences in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode)?”

What's in the promo

In the promo, Karan Johar tells Vicky, “Aapki ma Ankita ko aake sawaal pujhti hain, tab pati hone ke naate aapko unke peejhe khade rahna chahiye (you should have stood behind Ankita like a pillar of support when your mom was interrogating her).” During a conversation, Ankita is seen telling Vicky, “Your father called my mom and asked her, 'Did you also beat up your husband like this?'" Vicky asks her in return, “What your father would have said (in that situation)?"

The promo also shows Vicky schooling Ankita, saying, "Aap kahi pe apni koi cheez sambhal nahi pati, wo national television pe sahi nahi dikh raha, aap kab samjhogi is baat ko (You fail to take care of your things and this doesn't look right on the national television. When will you understand this)?"

Viewers do not agree with Vicky

The viewers were not satisfied with Vicky's way of putting all the blame on Ankita. A viewer reacted to the video, “Vicky never accept his mistake in case of Ankita #staystrong Ankita.” Another said, “Vicky still wrong he is actually always wrong when it is about Ankita.” One more wrote, “Agree with @karanjohar ... Vicky never feels he is wrong in any way.. How can Ankita always be wrong?? He is never wrong in any situation??”

A comment also read: “Vicky BB main Ankita ki wajah se aaya, but aane ke baad Ankita ko hi bhool gaya (Vicky came on Bigg Boss because of Ankita but forgot her after entering the house). He is not a loving, supportive husband.” A person also said, “Gaslight kar diya fir se…ab Ankita ko mafi mangni padegi (Ankita's been gaslit again and now she will have to apologise).”

