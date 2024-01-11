Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande shocks Vicky Jain, says they should take a ‘break’

Her mother-in-law's cruel words seems to have take quite a toll on Ankita Lokhande. On the latest episode promo for Bigg Boss 17, the actor looked sad and dejected, talking to husband Vicky Jain about how nobody understands her. When Vicky started complaining about her too, she suggested that they should take a ‘break’ from each other. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput to gain sympathy, we didn't want Vicky Jain to marry her: Mom-in-law) Ankita Lokhande is upset after hearing what Vicky Jain's mother had to say to her.

Vicky and Ankita's chat in the garden

In the new promo, Vicky and Ankita are seen in the garden area with him playing with her hair and asking her what is wrong. She said she was thinking about their relationship and how she is coming across as the wrong one to everyone. Vicky said that it doesn't matter what everyone thinks but Ankita admitted that it does affect her.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Maine bahut pyaar kia hai sabse and agar koi ye question uthaae toh mereko affect karegi cheeze. It feels like no one is really able to understand me. I am become more and more frustrated every day,” she said. Then, Vicky began listing all the things about her that he doesn't like. He mentioned how she has opinions about everything he does and how she makes faces at him. He also said that the way they think is very different.

At this, Ankita suggests, “Do you want to take a break?” Vicky couldn't understand what she just said and she repeats herself. The promo ends with a shocked look on Vicky's face.

A split is imminent?

Fans of the show have been predicting the Ankita and Vicky might end up divorcing each other after leaving the show. They have proven to be the most incompatible pair, often getting into arguments and even physical fights. At one point, Vicky was caught on camera almost about to slap Ankita.

Things got even worse when Vicky's mother entered the Bigg Boss house this week. She told Ankita that when they saw her kick Vicky on the TV, his father dialled up her mother and asked her if she too kicked her husband like this. Ankita was upset and asked her mother-in-law not to drag her mother into all of this, specially when she is all by herself after the death of her husband, Ankita's father.

Ankita's mother-in-law has since given a bunch of scathing interviews about her. She mentioned that Ankita was never the family's choice for Vicky's life partner.