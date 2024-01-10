5 shocking statements Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law made against her after meeting actor inside Bigg Boss house

Ankita Lokhande's mother Vandana and husband Vicky Jain’s mom Ranjana entered the Bigg Boss 17 house recently for a special episode. After leaving the house, Ankita's mother-in-law called out the actor in the interviews she gave. From claiming the actor was using her ex Sushant Singh Rajput's name to gain sympathy on the show to saying that Ankita was always ready to fight Vicky on Bigg Boss 17. Also read: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput to gain sympathy, we didn't want Vicky Jain to marry her, mom-in-law says Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law slams her in recent interviews.

His family didn't support Ankita and Vicky’s marriage

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law said, “Hum log toh support mein the nahi. Ab woh nibhaane tyaar hai, hum ko kuch lena dena nahi hai. Itna sab dekh rahe hai but hum log usko kuch nhi kehrae hain. Woh aaega, khud apna grihasti sudhaarega. Bigaada usi ne hai toh woh khud sudhaarega. Aur hume vishwas hai ki Vicky sab kuch kar lega (We were never in support of it. Now he is ready to follow through with this relationship and we don't have anything to do with it. We are seeing all these things but saying nothing. He'll come back and work on his marriage. We are sure he will work it out)."

Ankita 'using' Sushant's name for sympathy

In an interview with ABP News, Vicky's mother was asked why her daughter-in-law mentions her ex Sushant Singh Rajput's name often on the show. She then said, “Sympathy jata rahi hai lagta hai, apne liye. Sushant Singh Rajput ko kya pada, woh toh chala hi gaya. Woh tha tabhi bator ke le gaya, kitne acche acche kaam kiye usne (I think she is trying to gain sympathy for herself. What does Sushant care now? He's gone. He got all the love when he was alive and did all the great things).”

Vicky's mom slams Ankita for throwing slipper at him

In the interview with Pinkvilla, on being asked about the slipper incident, Ranjana mentioned that Vicky-Ankita told them that it wasn't serious. However, she condemned Ankita's behaviour towards her husband and said, "Aisi masti achi nahi lagti, maarne peetne ki. Pati ko chappal maar do, pillow maar do, fek do usse, yeh kya baat hai (I don't understand this kind of fun. Beat your husband with a slipper, a pillow, throw him, what is this)?"

‘She forgets everything and is ready to fight always’

In the same interview, Vicky Jain's mother spoke at length about the equation between her son and wife Ankita Lokhande. She said, "Ankita ko yeh bolna hai ki tum apne shabdo ko sudharo, pati ki izzat karna seekho. Tum kis parivaar mey ho, kis ladke se tumhari shaadi hui hai, yeh mat bhul jao. Lekin woh sab bhula kar ladne tyaar khadi rehti hai (I want to tell Ankita that she should choose her words wisely and start respecting her husband. She should not forget about the family that she's married into. But she forgets everything and is ready to fight every time)."

Vicky's mom upset with Ankita for ‘slapping’ him

She also spoke about Ankita and Vicky's fight in an interview with India Today. Recently, a video of Ankita Lokhande ‘slapping’ Vicky Jain grabbed attention. While he took the ‘slap’ in jest, Vicky's mother said, "I did bring this up with Ankita, and she told me he doesn't give her time. However, I did tell her that if you keep irritating him and pushing him away, he won't be around. Vicky is a fun guy and likes spending time with jovial people... We have been watching the show for 17 years. We did think there would be fights but never thought they would fight between themselves. This was such a wrong move from a newlywed couple."

