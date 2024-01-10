Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput to gain sympathy, we didn't want Vicky Jain to marry her: Mom-in-law

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law is not the best at PR. She has been giving back-to-back interviews about the actor and husband Vicky Jain, who are participants on Bigg Boss 17, each more scandalous than the other. Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law is not being the most kind to her.

Doing it for sympathy?

In an interview with ABP News, Vicky's mother spoke about him and Ankita in a drowsy, half-asleep state. When asked about Ankita's regular mentions of late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on the show, she said, “Sympathy jata rahi hai lagta hai, apne liye. Sushant ko kya pada, woh toh chala hi gaya. Woh tha tabhi bator ke le gaya, kitne acche acche kaam kiye usne (I think she is trying to gain sympathy for herself. What does Sushant care now? He's gone. He got all the love when he was alive and did all the great things).”

She also mentioned that the family was hurt when they saw Ankita kicking Vicky. “Hum Bharat mein rehte hain, yahan toh pati ko devta samjha jaata hai. Aur tumhara toh pati sach much devta hai (We live in India where the husband is considered God. And your husband is actually God).”

Never been too keen on her

In a separate interview with Zoom, the mother-in-law also revealed that they never wanted Vicky to marry Ankita. “Hum log toh support mein the nahi. Ab woh nibhaane tyaar hai, hum ko kuch lena dena nahi hai. Itna sab dekh rahe hai but hum log usko kuch nhi kehrae hain. Woh aaega, khud apna grihasti sudhaarega. Bigaada usi ne hai toh woh khud sudhaarega. Aur hume vishwas hai ki Vicky sab kuch kar lega (We were never in support of it. Now he is ready to follow through with this relationship and we don't have anything to do with it. We are seeing all these things but saying nothing. He'll come back and work on his marriage. We are sure he will work it out),” she said.

Vicky's mother entered the Bigg Boss house this week to meet him and Ankita. She even told Ankita that her father-in-law dialled up Ankita's mother when he watched her kicking Vicky during a fight. He told her on phone, “Did you also kick you husband like this?” Ankita was visibly upset at this and told her mother-in-law not to involve her mother in all this, considering her father recently died.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also stood in support of Ankita but said that the game is not more important that her family. "Media doing their best to break the family, they won't show you how @lokhandeankita's saasuma (mother-in-law) rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end... Ha ha too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage," she said.