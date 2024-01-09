Ankita Lokhande tells mom-in-law not to taunt her mother for her actions on Bigg Boss 17

Both Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers entered the Bigg Boss house during the family week. A new teaser promo shared by the makers showed Ankita talking with Vicky's mother that eventually turned into an argument. Ankita shared that Vicky's mother that she should not have involved her parents, after knowing that her father had recently died. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is confused as her mom says ‘duniya mazak kar rahi hai’) Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother in the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita and Vicky's mother talk in private

In the teaser promo from the upcoming episode, Ankita is seen talking to Vicky's mother in private. Vicky's mother tells Ankita, "Jis din tumne laat maari thi na. Papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiye 'Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?' (The day you kicked Vicky, your father-in-law had called your mother and asked, 'Have you also kicked your husband like that?')" To this, Ankita looks visibly upset. She then adds, “Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi? Meri maa akeli hai waha. Mere papa ki death hui hai, mumma. Aap mummy-papa ko mat bolo please (Why was it necessary to call my mom, she's all alone. My father passed away. Please don't drag my parents into this)."

Ankita's mother gives her advice

Ankita and Vicky have been fighting in the house ever since the show began and nowadays they even bring up the topic of divorce. An earlier teaser also showed Ankita's mother Vandana Lokhande telling her to choose her words wisely. "Shabdo ka chayan aise karo ki wo TV pe jab jaye bahar, to tumhare apne log dekhe to usko aisa nahi samjhe ki ye kya bol rahi hai (Choose your words in a way that your people outside the house are not shocked)."

Vicky's mother furious at Ankita

In an earlier episode last month, Vicky Jain's mother had appeared where she lashed out at Ankita Lokhande and how she has kicked him and thrown slippers at him inside the Bigg Boss house. “Tumhari ladai ghar mein kabhi nahi hui. Batao, Ankita paer maar rahi hai, chappal phekk rahi hai (You never fought at home. Here, Ankita is kicking him, throwing slippers at him),” she said.

