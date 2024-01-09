Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is confused as her mom says ‘duniya mazak kar rahi hai’

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mom Vandana Lokhande will be seen entering the house in one of the upcoming episodes and will make an effort to make the actor and her husband Vicky Jain understand where they are going wrong. Ankita and Vicky started fighting in the house days after the beginning of the show and now often bring up the topic of divorce during their regular arguments. The promo shows Ankita's mom sharing some words of wisdom with the couple but Ankita hardly seemed to get any clue. Also read: Ankita Lokhande says she didn't think carefully before marrying Vicky Jain, he says: I'm not your slave Ankita Lokhande's mom met her and Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 house.

Ankita's mom meets her and Vicky

The promo opens with Vandana Lokhande entering the show and giving Ankita a long hug. The mother-daughter duo bursts into tears on meeting each other after a long time. Vandana makes Ankita and Vicky sit down and says,“Sab jagah cameras lage hain, tum log jaise ho waise nahi dikh rahe ho mujhe. Bahut zyada ho ra hai aur samjho thoda. Ghar mein sab log ka is time (mental) status hai na… main bata nahi sakti hu. Matlab mujhe maloom hai ki 2 din se raat ko neid nahi aari mere ko. Duniya mazak kar rahi hai kya…samjho tum (There are cameras everywhere. You are not coming across as your real selves. It's getting too much now, try to understand. I can't explain what's the mental condition of people at home. I have not been able to sleep since 2 days. The world is making fun of you…try to understand)."

Ankita's mom's advice to couple

Lending them a piece of advice, she further says, "Shabdo ka chayan aise karo ki wo TV pe jab jaye bahar, to tumhare apne log dekhe to usko aisa nahi samjhe ki ye kya bol rahi hai. Wo uska game khel raha hai, usko khelne de. Tu bhi tera game khel lekin dono samajhdari se khelo. Tum dono ek dusre ke dushman thodi ho, tum dono to ek dusre ke liye ho, zindagi nikalni hai yar (Choose your words in a way that your people outside the house are not shocked. Let Vicky play his game, you play yours. But both of you, play sensibly. You both are not enemies, you have to spend your life together).”

As Ankita's mom tried to hint at all the misunderstandings and heated exchange of words between the couple, Ankita contested that there was no such thing. Vicky interrupted and told Ankita that even she needs improvement in life and should listen to what her mom was saying.

Viewers react to promo

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are now the only married couple in the house after Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's eviction. As a paparazzo account shared the promo on Instagram, a viewer commented, “Abb tak ka sabse toxic soul is Ankita!!! That’s it!! Apni hi mom ki baat samajh mein nahin aa raha (Ankita is not able to get what her mom is saying)!! Dumbest human !! Pointing at Vicky, another wrote, ”Pathetic situation.... Mom can't even say to her son-in-law to improve his behaviour!!"

