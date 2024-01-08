Ankita Lokhande says she didn't think carefully before marrying Vicky Jain, he says: I'm not your slave

Ankita Lokhande and her husband, fellow Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain had a bitter argument inside the house. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), The Khabri shared a video in which Ankita hinted that her marriage with Vicky Jain wasn't a good decision. The clip ended with Ankita weeping bitterly. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande warns Vicky Jain about divorce case after he taunts her. Watch) Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita, Vicky fight over his friendship with Mannara

The fight began over Vicky's closeness with Bigg Boss contestant Mannara Chopra. An annoyed Ankita told Vicky inside the house, “Suddenly Mannara is in your life… You like her a lot… You enjoy talking to her. Please carry on.” Vicky then asked her, “What’s wrong in that? Please give logic, reason.”

Vicky taunts Ankita

Later, Vicky told Ankita that she has "unreasonable attitude." She angrily replied, “What is your problem? You are feeling bad because I spoke of Mannara?” Vicky then accused Ankita, "You drive away all the friends with your opinions." Ankita sharply said, “Badi dost ban rahi hai na teri, nibha apni dosti (She is your friend now, go and maintain your friendship). He replied, “I will go where I want to go.”

Ankita hints her decision to marry wasn't wise one

Ankita, later, standing in the kitchen, threatened Vicky that she would throw something at him and hit him. He said, “Which is why education is important.” Ankita replied, “Sure, go and find some well-educated woman. Main bhi soch samajh ke decision leti toh shayad ye nahi hota (If I had taken a decision after carefully thinking, then this wouldn't have happened).”

Ankita cries bitterly

Vicky replied, “Aapne kaunse decisions soch samjh ke liye hai life mein (Which decisions have you taken after careful consideration).” A visibly upset Ankita threw something on the floor and walked away crying. She lay on the bed with her face covered, crying bitterly. Ankita said, “Your love for me is over, I get that feeling Vicky.” The promo ended with an angry Vicky saying, “I am married to you, I am not your slave.”

Ankita, Vicky's fights inside Bigg Boss house

This isn't the first time that fans have witnessed a fight between Ankita and Vicky. Recently, Ankita got upset when Vicky joked about the suffering of married men. He had said that married men can never share how much they go through. Reacting to this, Ankita had replied, “If you suffer so much, then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce; I don’t want to go back home with you.” Later, in another episode, it seemed that Vicky tried to slap Ankita during a heated conversation. This left her shocked.

In yet another episode, while trying to do a task, Vicky kept on teasing Ankita. She had warned him, “Aap mere saath aisa mat kijiye kyunki humari hi na ladai ho jaye, humara divorce case na chalu ho jaye ( Please don’t do this with me otherwise we might end up fighting and our divorce proceedings might take up another case).”

