Kangana Ranaut roots for Ankita Lokhande to win Bigg Boss 17, says ‘media is trying to break their family’

Kangana Ranaut is rooting for her Manikarnika co-star Ankita Lokhande to win the Bigg Boss house. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to pen a note for Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law and shared that the media is trying to build a false narrative to break the family, when she wants Ankita to win. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is confused as her mom says ‘duniya mazak kar rahi hai’) Kangana Ranaut hopes that Ankita Lokhande wins Bigg Boss 17 but not at the expense of her marriage.

What Kangana said

Sharing a snippet of Vicky Jain's mother talking about why Ankita deserves to win in Bigg Boss, Kangana wrote in the caption, "Media doing their best to break the family, they won't show you how @lokhandeankita's saasuma (mother-in-law) rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end... Ha ha too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

Ankita and Vicky's fight inside the Bigg Boss house

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have been fighting since the beginning of the show. Both of them even bring up the topic of divorce in their interactions, which has shocked many. In the recent episode, both Ankita and Vicky's parents visited the house and were seen talking to them. Ankita was also seen talking with Vicky's mother in private which eventually turned into an argument. She tells Ankita, "Jis din tumne laat maari thi na. Papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiye 'Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?' (The day you kicked Vicky, your father-in-law had called your mother and asked, 'Have you also kicked your husband like that?')" To this, Ankita looked visibly upset. She said that there was no need to drag her mother into this.

More details

In a recent episode, Ankita also reacted angrily to Vicky's closeness with Bigg Boss contestant Mannara Chopra. She told Vicky inside the house, “Suddenly Mannara is in your life… You like her a lot… You enjoy talking to her. Please carry on.” Vicky then asked her, “What’s wrong in that? Please give logic, reason.” Meanwhile, in an earlier episode Vicky got irritated and tried to raise his hand on Ankita as if to slap her and she appeared to be in shock for a moment.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place