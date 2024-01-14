Karan Johar on Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 'If I could make this film again, I will correct it'

Karan Johar has said that if he could remake Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna one day, he would like to correct it. He told The Week in an interview that he tried to bring commercial elements like big song sets and stars to the film which actually was based on an intimate subject. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukherji and Preity Zinta among the lead cast. It didn't impress the critics and was called out for endorsing infidelity. Also read: Tota Roy Chowdhury interview: People will always misunderstand Karan Johar Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in a still from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Karan wants to correct KANK

On being asked if he feels that he should have produced a film differently, Karan said, “It is a tough question because I will hurt the person who made it. There are films that were emotional decisions. The only film I wish we had packaged differently was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. I tried to bring commercial elements like big song sets and massive stars, but it is an intimate film. If I could make this film again, I will correct it.”

“People said I endorsed infidelity through Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), but I said you can’t endorse something that’s already sold out,” he said while defending the film.

When Karan had called KANK a flawed film

Karan has expressed his regrets about Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna earlier as well. He had said at a press event in 2016, "I think it's a flawed film. And I think the mistakes in that film are entirely mine. I think I tried to do two things; I tried to do something fresh, and interesting, and ground-breaking, but halfway through I also got scared. So just like my sun sign, which is Gemini, I became two people. And I think I should've just been one person, with one solid conviction."

He had said, "I'd written the characters very differently and then stars stepped in, and I started adhering to star imagery and persona, over and above core content. Like if you read the screenplay of Kabhi Alvida, it's infinitely superior to the film. I think I let many moments of that film down. Some parts were over-cast, some parts were opulent for no reason. It took away the intimacy and paved the way for the mainstream. The result is that it has a neither here nor there feeling. While some scenes in the film are very strong, and impactful, others are perhaps catering, which they shouldn't have."

