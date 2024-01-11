Tota Roy Chowdhury interview: People will always misunderstand Karan Johar

Tota Roy Chowdhury began 2024 with his latest series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo on Hoichoi. After the success of his Bollywood stint with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani, the actor returned to his first love, Bengali industry and has several promising projects lined up this year. After the release of Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, Tota sat down with Hindustan Times to talk about what it was like to work with Mimi Chakraborty in the series, his biggest achievement of 2023 and why he shows unwavering support to Karan Johar against nepotism charges. Tota Roy Chowdhury is seen on Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, currently streaming on Hoichoi.

In Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, Tota Roy Chowdhury plays popular defense lawyer Joyraj Singha who takes on a muder case. His opponent is Mimi Chakraborty aka Pritha Roy. The series is inspired by Kolkata's Bapi Sen murder case but Tota assured that it has been fictionalised to refrain from hurting sentiments.

Joyraj is a negative character who is intellectual and also very ambitious. Did you take any reference for the role?

Firstly Joyraj is not a negative character. He has different shades. You will actually empathise with him. My preparation is always in two folds. Firstly, I read the script and try to understand my character, and the story, and I write down my questions. In the second part, I sit down with my director and try to understand what he wants. I get my questions answered.

I had watched a few court proceedings on YouTube, but I don’t like to be much influenced by it. Because there is a tendency to impersonate, which I dislike, this is why I like to steer clear of real-life characters. I don't like caricaturing someone.

Did you follow the Bapi Sen's case for preparation?

No, I didn't even read about the original case. We took the germ of the incident and then fictionalised it. A lot of people are saying ‘this is going to be a documentation of the case’, but no, this is not the same. We have been just influenced by the case; what happens after it is fiction.

I have steered myself out of the case because people who are involved might still be alive, and it might be painful for them. Through your interview, I want to highlight that it’s not a recreation of the Bapi Sen case; it is actually fiction.

With films and series inspired by real-life situations or figures, it's tricky to handle the subject sensitivity. Do you agree?

True. I agree with you. For us, it’s just a series or a film, but for people involved in the matter, it becomes extremely painful or sometimes humiliating, many times infuriating. If I put myself in their shoes, I feel the same. I try to be very sensitive about this role.

Hundred percent keu dekhate pare na ba chai-o na (neither one can show you the exact reality nor they want to). In the West, they take real-life incidents and turn it into fiction. We did that exactly.

You rock a salt and pepper look in Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo. Tell me what is the secret behind your fitness because Swastika Mukherjee joking said you're ageing backward during our interview…Should we call you Akshay Kumar of Tollywood?

Akshay Kumar is my idol. I love him and his films. Among all the heroes, he inspires me the most. He is a real-life hero, and having said that, I eat regular food. For me, portion control is very important. It’s not like I eat or don't eat certain food because it’s one life. You have to enjoy life. I sleep well and keep stress at bay. I have a very good work-life balance and may be that reflects on my face.

What's your all time favourite food?

Bengali mishti (sweet). I have a sweet tooth.

How easy or difficult was it working with Mimi Chakraborty as you both are actors from two different universe?

We have a very common influence–Rituparno Ghosh. Mimi had a breakthrough with Gaaner Oparey. I, of course, was given a new lease of life 20 years back in Bengali through Chokher Bali. So, that is our strongest influence which means we are very dedicated to our craft.

Working with her was easy’ she was prepared. She is a great actor and did her homework. She performed brilliantly. For me, acting is about reacting, so if I get a good actor opposite me, then the job gets easier. In that way, it was a pleasure to work with Mimi.

I have learned you don't like watching your own films and series. Is it true?

I am hypocritical about myself, not about others. I am very open and accepting when other people’s work is concerned. So once I watch my work for the first time, it’s over for me. If I watch it for the second time, I start seeing my faults; it’s so painful. So I have stopped watching it. Maybe that is what is required to push myself and do better.

What is that one role you watched and probably felt a little less critical about yourself?

Chandan Chatterjee from Rocky Aur Rani. I had a great director and supporting co-stars. With Chandan Chatterjee, I have two more equally satisfying characters. One is Feluda and another is Joyraj Singha. They are probably my gateway to another path in future. Me as Beharilal in Choker Bali remains unforgettable as well.

Let's talk about the reception you received for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. How would you describe it in one word?

Overwhelming! After watching Rocky Aur Rani, many parents of the Indian male performing artists realised the kind of pain they put their sons through. A male rights activist got in touch with me and said ‘You have no idea what kind of impact you have on male performing artists’. They are simply not understood. I realised it was not just me but Karan who wrote this character.

Karan Johar said your role was borrowed from his childhood. He did not tell you, did he?

No, thankfully, I was not aware. Then there would be a tendency to impersonate him. He didn't tell me any of that till the film release.

How is Karan Johar in real life, besides the perception about him people tend to have?

I will tell you what the reality is. He is one of the kindest and nicest people I have ever met. He is such a lovely human being. He never shouts on sets. He would always coax his actors. He would help his actors and handhold them to actualise their characters. It is the happiest set. Everybody is calm, cool and happy. You cannot do bad work on his sets; there’s simply no excuse. If someone has done poorly in Karan Johar film, then the person has no business being in showbiz.

Were there any difference in terms of treatment between you and Alia or Ranveer on the sets?

Never ever. He treats all his characters equally. Be it Alia Bhatt or Ranveer Singh, they left their superstardom behind while entering the gates. They came in as actors, and it was so easy to work with them. Alia, Ranveer, Jaya Ji, Shabana Azmi Ji or Dharmendra,.. They are legends. They are huge stars; they are in the stratosphere yet they are so easy to collaborate with. Absolutely zero ego. I was so lucky to work with them.

Karan is perceived in a certain way. What do you have to say about it?

This perception is a myth. I think he is also tired now. He probably doesn’t make an effort to correct those. Kuch toh log kahenge. Logo ka kaam hai kehna (people will always have something to say). He has given up on the fact that people will always misunderstand him. He does what he does best.

The biggest compliment I can give him is that all this negativity couldn’t change him as a person. He is the same, kind of person that he has always been. Had I faced any such negativity, I would have been very bitter, but he is not bitter at all. He is happy and calm. When he is directing a film, it’s his happiest place. There is a lot to learn from him as a human being.

All these people were saying nepotism, this and that–it’s been going on and on, I want to tell them I have nobody in the film industry, yet the way I was treated by Mr Karan Johar was really something I have never been treated on any sets. I think that should answer how democratic he is.

Speaking about your upcoming work, do you think a fan fiction of Joyraj Singha can be seen in the future? Or even a second season?

Yes. Within a few hours, our team at Hoichoi had very good feedback from the viewers. They are already planning for a season 2.

Tota Roy Chowdhury will be next seen in an upcoming project with Neeraj Pandey. He is also a part of Vikramaditya Motwane's black warrant, based on Tihar Jail. He will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's upcoming Diler, which stars Ibrahim Ali Khan. In Bengali, Tota will begin filming for Srijit Mukerji's Feluda in March 2024. He has Nikhoj 2, Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo 2 and Shapath 2 lined up in the pipeline this year.

