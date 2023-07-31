Karan Johar says Tota's character in Rocky Aur Rani was borrowed from his childhood: ‘I was effeminate, used to dance'

Filmmaker Karan Johar talked about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani during a recent interview as the film started off well at the box office and revealed how actor Tota Roy Chowdhury's character was related to his childhood. Karan recalled being called by names in college because of his body language and how he carried him. He said the experience stayed in his heart and continues to do so. Also read: Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 3 collection Karan Johar talked about his latest outing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film also has Tota who portrays the role of Alia aka Rani's father who is a professional Kathak dancer. He faces humiliation after performing on stage as people associate kathak with femininity. However, he gives a befitting reply when Ranveer (Rocky) eventually joins him and learns Kathak. Tota and Ranveer deliver a strong performance on Dola Re Dola, which is one of the most praised parts of the film.

Karan on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani connection

Talking to Film Companion, Karan said, “It's also about things I have believed personally. As a child, I was very effeminate and I used to dance in my own room to Hindi songs.” Karan said his father Yash Johar thought it was ‘great’ as he would dance to Dafli Wale Dafli Baja and did the Jaya Prada part. “My father used to watch and clap. Every time his friends came, he would say Karan ‘Woh dance dikhao sabko (show them the move).’" “No one told me there was anything wrong at that time. So I grew up thinking (that) this is fine. Much later when you go to college you realise when you carry that through and do those moves, and people look at you and laugh.”

“You're called all kinds of things. There are terms used and it's still in my heart because I grew up with that feeling that I was laughed at for my body language or way of being. Somewhere Tota's character is borrowed from my childhood. When he says ‘Hunar ka koi gender nahi hota (talent has no gender)’, I believe that,” Karan added. While Karan doesn't call it a ‘traumatic experience’, he said he wondered why it wasn't okay with others to see him in his being, when his dad was fine with it.

