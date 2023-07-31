Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 3 collection: Karan Johar film shows growth, mints 19 crore

About Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It also stars Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir.

According to Sacnilk.com, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned ₹19 crore nett in India on its third day as per early estimates. The film earned ₹11.1 crore on day one of its release and ₹16.05 crore on day two. The total earnings of the film now stand at ₹46 crore.

On Sunday, Dharma Productions shared the film's box office figures on social media. "The celebrations of love get bigger and louder at the box office - your prem for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is unstoppable!" the production house captioned the post on Twitter.

The film follows the love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia), who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. In the film, Ranveer plays Rocky, a fitness enthusiast who hails from a Punjabi family, while Alia's character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household.

Ahead of the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Ranveer spoke about working with Dharmendra, Jaya and Shabana. As quoted by news agency PTI, he had said, "The kind of stature Dharam ji commands, the kind of aura he has, he is one of our greatest superstars ever. He is very generous as a person. It's been a privilege... (It is surreal and unreal to have shared screen space with not just him but Jaya Bachchan madam and Shabana Azmi ji as well."

The actor said he "froze" while doing his first scene in the film, which was a face-to-face conversation with Dharmendra. "When someone said 'roll camera', that was when it hit me that 'Oh my God! It is Dharmendra'. I had to collect myself quickly and perform. It was a surreal moment for me, sharing the screen space with such a legend. I was almost tongue-tied and froze," he recalled.

