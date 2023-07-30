Anurag Kashyap reacts to Insta user who calls Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ‘worst film of 2023’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently gave a glowing review to Karan Johar's directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After Anurag revealed he loved, cried and watched the film twice, many users took to the comment section of his post and criticised the film. Responding to them all, Anurag called them ‘trolls.’ Also read: Anurag Kashyap gives a long, glowing review to Rocky Aur Rani Anurag Kashyap kickstarted troll-fest after reviewing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Anurag tackles trolls after reviewing Rocky Aur Rani

After Anurag shared his review on social media, a user wrote to him, “L movie, L director, L cast.” Replying to the person, Anurag said, “Proven troll now. Have to remove you.” Another added, “Worst film of 2023. Cringe worthy and boring as F!” “The film is about you too,” said Anurag in reply with a laughing emoji.

Instagram users react to Anurag Kashyap's post.

One more commented, “Had to watch Oppenheimer again literally to cleanse my eyes just after.” “Ticket dikha dono ka (show me the movie tickets)? Troll,” wrote back the Gangs of Wasseypur director.

Anurag Kashyap to Instagram user after reviewing Karan Johar's film.

Anurag reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Anurag's post read: "Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see. Some super writing, a top of form @ranveersingh, ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt and their sparkling chemistry. After a long time I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi film where people talk like they talk. Kudos to @_ishita_moitra_ and @gogoroy.

"My favourite part of the film is the incredible unrequited love story of @aapkadharam and @azmishabana18 and the patriarchal villainy of the matriarch @jayabachchn. Also not to forget @totaroychoudhury and @utterlychurni, @bashiraamir and the mother sister duo of Ranveer.. (apologies for not knowing who they’re) The use of old classic songs and the trolling of @somenmishra with “meri pyaari bindu” .. uff that gave me so much personal joy. Jokes apart - the way Karan addresses all kinds of snobbery, all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning , the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and joharisms.. was totally sucked in his world .. the high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to “Dola re Dola re”. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene .. and @baidnitin .. you actually cut the songs halfway (or did Karan shoot them only the amount that was required) .. that was also a first in a KJO film. Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long .. the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It was released on Friday and has minted ₹16 crore after its second day.

