Anurag Kashyap gives a long, glowing review to Rocky Aur Rani, Karan Johar is ‘so touched’

Anurag Kashyap has watched Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Twice. The filmmaker was impressed with Karan's latest film, which marked his return to full-feature direction after nine years. He even wrote a long review for it on his Instagram. (Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani review) Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share a review for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

'Best Karan Johar film by far'

Sharing a poster of the movie, Anurag wrote, “Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for that too twice, and sending everyone that trusts me to go see. Some super writing, a top of form @ranveersingh, ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt and their sparkling chemistry. After a long time I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi film where people talk like they talk. Kudos to @_ishita_moitra_ and @gogoroy.”

He added, “My favourite part of the film is the incredible unrequited love story of @aapkadharam and @azmishabana18 and the patriarchal villainy of the matriarch @jayabachchn. Also not to forget @totaroychoudhury and @utterlychurni, @bashiraamir and the mother sister duo of Ranveer.. (apologies for not knowing who they’re) The use of old classic songs and the trolling of @somenmishra with “meri pyaari bindu” .. uff that gave me so much personal joy.”

All the things Anurag loved

“Jokes apart - the way karan addresses all kinds of snobbery, all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning , the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humour and aplomb and joharisms.. was totally sucked in his world .. the high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to “Dola re Dola re”. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene .. and @baidnitin .. you actually cut the songs halfway (or did karan shoot them only the amount that was required) .. that was also a first in a KJO film. Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long .. the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there,” he ended his piece.

Karan reacted to the praise by commenting, “Anurag!!!! Thank you thank you so much!!!!! This is so heartening to read …. I am so touched.” Writer Ishita Moitra also wrote, “Thank you so much Anurag.” Nitin Baid let him know, “longer versions are on YouTube sir! Thank you for the love.” Zoya Akhtar commented, “It’s too much fun.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Ranveer plays the loveable gymbro while Alia plays the feminist journalist. The fall in love with each other but their polar opposite families create trouble in their love story. The two decide to live with each others' families to learn their ways and even bring about some much needed changes. The film released in theatres on July 28 and has earned ₹27 crore so far.

