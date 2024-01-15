Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain ‘main jari hu teri zindagi se’ after another bad fight

Bigg Boss 17: There is no reconciliation in sight for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain after their regular fights and visits from their respective moms inside the house. Now the new promo shows Ankita and Vicky having yet another fight. It shows a teary-eyed Ankita walks away from Vicky, saying, “main jari hu teri zindagi se ab tu dekhle (See I am going away from your life now).” Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande fight again in new promo.

What's in the promo

The promo shows Ankita sitting on another couch all by herself while Vicky is seen spending time with Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya. It seems she said something after which Vicky comes to her and asks her the reason for passing a comment. She says “sorry” and walks away, only to come again and ask Vicky to wash his utensils.

Vicky tells her that there is no need for her to remind him but she says that it's her responsibility to wash the utensils and his utensils will get mixed with others in some time, leading to a problem. “Aap captain jaisi responsibility mat lo, aapne bol diya, maine sun liya, karlunga (Don't take the responsibility like a caption, you have said it and I have heard it, I will do it),” he tells her as they have a rude exchange of words. As she tells him that he needs to be reminded by her, he replies, “Aap bologi to zabardasti jhagda hoga, aap bolo mat, aap captain nahi ho (We will fight if you talk to me, don't talk to me, you are not the captain).”

Vicky enters the kitchen and starts washing his utensils. He tells Ankita that she was making him feel “embarrassed” while he was talking to two people (Mannara and Isha) when there are total seven contestants left in the house. Ankita tells him that he thinks it's her habit to poke him when he talks to anyone. She tells him that she came inside to keep things simple.

As he continues to accuse her of embarrassing him, she walks away saying, “Aaj kal aapko pata nahi kya hogya hai, aap sirf jhagadte hain. Mujhe koi embarrass nahi karna hota hai ((Don't know what's wrong with you that you fight with me all the time. I don't intend to embarrass you), I am very sorry. I don't want to talk to you forever, I am going. Main jari hu teri zindagi se, ab tu dekhle tere ko kya karna hai (I am leaving from your life).”

Reactions to Ankita and Vicky's tiff on the show

A paparazzo account shared the promo on Instagram with the caption: “Hope she really did not mean what she said. Ankita tells Vicky, 'Main jaari hu teri zindagi se!’'”

The viewers seem to remain divided over the same. Some supported Ankita while some sided with Vicky. An Instagram user reacted to the promo, “I hope she meant what she said!!” Another said, “It’s hard time now Ankita must understand that her self respect is everything.” One more commented, “Ankita deserves better! Vicki is all about ego!!!”

Among those who supported Vicky, one said, “She will react and taunt Vicky in every single way... Then she will say sorry and act like she is the victim.” Another wrote, “Vicky is right, She made him sick. He can't talk to anyone. He is extrovert. She has made his life hell. Poor Vicky.”

Many viewers also showed their thumbs down to the the idea of having a married couple on the show. “Bigg Boss successfully destroyed a marriage,” said an Instagram user. Another said, “Achchhi khasi saadi todne ye log bb chale gae (The couple went on to Bigg Boss to break their marriage).” A comment also read: “Too much mental pressure.. vibe he match ni hori dono ki (their vibe doesn't match).”

